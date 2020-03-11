The Coronavirus Is Disrupting All Plans; From the Italian Football League to Hollywood!

As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world for the third month, containment measures and events' cancellations seem to hit every aspect of daily lives worldwide.

No fans in Italy. @Cristiano gives fake high fives to air as he gets off the bus! pic.twitter.com/e69bpzJDIA — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 8, 2020

In Italy, the country with the biggest number of coronavirus cases outside of Asia, Serie A football games continued to take place but with no fans allowed in the stadiums.

Arriving at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for Juventus match against Inter-Milan, Cristiano Ronaldo jokingly applauded imaginary fans on camera, in a gesture expressing his appreciation for fans used to presence prior to matches.

Due to the deadly virus outbreak in the Middle East, schools and university classes have been suspended in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, and Lebanon.

In the US, more than 45 educational institutions have suspended classes or asked students to enroll in online classes until further notice, in efforts to contain the COVID-10 outbreak.

#BREAKING USC, Loyola join UCLA in shifting classes to online-only mode amid #coronavirus outbreakhttps://t.co/mjXuxuEJp4 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 11, 2020

Chinese authorities have called on school teachers and students to use DingTalk app to have online classes during the crisis.

Yet, school students who thought they will enjoy some time without homework, figured out that if many of them rate the application with one star, they'll successfully remove it from the Android play store.

Amazing. Alibaba’s DingTalk, often describes as China’s Slack, was forced on Chinese school kids studying from home.



Then they realized they could get the app booted from app stores by mass down-rating it. https://t.co/y7RwvgtWKl — Eugene Wei (@eugenewei) March 7, 2020

Moreover, James bond fans, who have been eager to watch the new No Time To Die movie, were disappointed learning that its premiere has been delayed from May to November due to the virus outbreak.