Could a Tweet From Netanyahu's Son Spark a Diplomatic Crisis Between Israel and the UK?

A tweet by Yair Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, stirred a debate on social media after his attack on the official Twitter account of the British Consulate General in Jerusalem for referring to the West Bank as the "occupied Palestinian territories."

We are delighted to announce that we will receive His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales in the Occupied Palestinian Territories in January 2020!@ClarenceHouse Announcement⬇️https://t.co/FzZASbIOAk pic.twitter.com/c2Soorf1nI — UKinJerusalem🇬🇧 (@UKinJerusalem) December 18, 2019

In its post, the UK in Jerusalem Twitter account posted a statement from Clarence House, in which it announced a visit by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to Israel to take part in the World Holocaust Forum on January 23rd in Jerusalem, in addition to a visit to the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Royal announcement added: "The Prince has undertaken a programme of engagements in Israel or the Occupied Palestinian Territories."

Yair Netanyahu, who is known for his controversial social media stances, angrily responded with threats of expelling the British diplomats and condemning their choice of words but also received plenty of support.

God willing you guys will be kicked out of Israel soon. Until then I’m thinking of visiting the occupied lands of Scotland or Wales, which do you recommend? — Yair Netanyahu 🇮🇱 (@YairNetanyahu) December 27, 2019

I'm British and utterly ashamed of this statement. The lands are native Israel, not ocupied palestine. I don't know if its cowardice that leads to this kind of statement but it's past time our government stood for the truth - these are not occupied territories! — Ray Redfern (@RBRedfern) December 26, 2019

Shameful. It’s not Palestinian land and never has been. Before Israeli sovereignty, it was under Jordanian rule, before that British, before that Ottoman etc. — Juliet Moses (@JulietMosesNZ) December 27, 2019

The Occupied Palestinian Territories is the term used by the UN in reference to the West Bank and the areas Israel seized during the 1967 war.

In his tweet, Netanyahu added: "I’m thinking of visiting the occupied lands of Scotland or Wales, which do you recommend?"

The comment generated several responses drawing attention to the stark differences between the situation in Scotland and Wales and in the Palestinian territories.

Last time I was in Wales there were no military checkpoints, services weren't cut-off and air strikes were fairly non-existent.



Maybe I just went on a good day 🤷‍♂️ — Sam Marner (@Marnerbanana) December 27, 2019

For you, I'd recommend an eduacation. The UK citizens of Scotland and Wales have full voting rights and representation in the House of Commons and have equal rights with every other UK citizen. — errrrrrrrrrm (@errrrrrrrrrm) December 28, 2019

If they're not occupied why do the need a Army there ? — David Crayton (@doufous) December 28, 2019

To all citizens of the UK, please forgive us for having stupid people like the son Benjamin Netanyahu. I hope this will not reflect on all the people of Israel — Oren Tapiero (@TapieroOren) December 28, 2019

Yair Netanyahu's online debates have frequently caused commentators to compare him with Donald Trump Jr, especially that his political involvement comes at a time when he has no official role in the government.

You sound like Donald Trump Jr are you the son who was heard outside the strip club begging a friend for money cause your dad gave his dad the Nat Gas govt contract Sounds like typical rich kid zero sum gamer with no ethics — Glenn Griswold (@grizvacation) December 27, 2019

That is in incredibly poor taste. Only someone insulated by their privilege and hate for others could write such things. — Claire Spencer 🐙 (@thedancingflea) December 27, 2019