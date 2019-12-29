  1. Home
  3. Could a Tweet From Netanyahu's Son Spark a Diplomatic Crisis Between Israel and the UK?

Could a Tweet From Netanyahu's Son Spark a Diplomatic Crisis Between Israel and the UK?

Riham Darwish

Published December 29th, 2019 - 10:26 GMT
Yair Netanyahu responded angrily to a Clarence House's statement (Twitter)

A tweet by Yair Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, stirred a debate on social media after his attack on the official Twitter account of the British Consulate General in Jerusalem for referring to the West Bank as the "occupied Palestinian territories."

In its post, the UK in Jerusalem Twitter account posted a statement from Clarence House, in which it announced a visit by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to Israel to take part in the World Holocaust Forum on January 23rd in Jerusalem, in addition to a visit to the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Royal announcement added: "The Prince has undertaken a programme of engagements in Israel or the Occupied Palestinian Territories."

Yair Netanyahu, who is known for his controversial social media stances, angrily responded with threats of expelling the British diplomats and condemning their choice of words but also received plenty of support.

The Occupied Palestinian Territories is the term used by the UN in reference to the West Bank and the areas Israel seized during the 1967 war. 

In his tweet, Netanyahu added: "I’m thinking of visiting the occupied lands of Scotland or Wales, which do you recommend?"

The comment generated several responses drawing attention to the stark differences between the situation in Scotland and Wales and in the Palestinian territories. 

Yair Netanyahu's online debates have frequently caused commentators to compare him with Donald Trump Jr, especially that his political involvement comes at a time when he has no official role in the government.


