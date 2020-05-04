Coup in Qatar? Unconfirmed Reports Reveal Details About the Leader of the Potential Operation

For hours now, social media users have been reporting unusual activity in Al Wakrah area in the Qatari capital, posting videos near the Emiri Palace where gunshots can be heard clearly.

بعد ما امر الامير تميم بإحالة شركة حمد بن جاسم للتحقيق

للشيخ حمد يحاول يسوي انقلاب ويبي يبداء من #الوكرة pic.twitter.com/WNC6xLDuHS — راكان الهاجري (@rakaan_turki) May 4, 2020

Translation: "After Prince Tamim had ordered investigations into Hamad bin Jassim's company, Sheikh Hamad started at attempt for a coup in Al Wakrah"

Unverified reports have mostly mentioned the former Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim as the leader of the potential coup that is reportedly still going on.

Reportedly, Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, former PM and FM of Qatar tried to overthrow Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of #Qatar because he had ordered investigation into Hamad's companies for corruption.

His attempt was unsuccessful. — IranBehtar (@BehtarIran) May 4, 2020

Additionally, some users have been monitoring air flights in Qatar, reporting a heavy warplane activity.

أخبار غريبة وكثيرة من قطر الآن



١- فيديوهات لإطلاق نار في الوكره

٢- طيارات حربية

٣- حركة الطيران الآن في سماء قطر مليئة بالطائرات الحربية

٤- تغريدات قطرية تتسائل عن ما يحدث#الوكرة #الدوحة pic.twitter.com/pN4FlAjrXd — عبدالله البندر (@a_albander) May 4, 2020

Translation: "Lots of new and strange news from Qatar right now: 1- Videos of gunshots at Al Wakrah. 2-Warplanes. 3- Qatari skies are full of warplanes at the moment. 4. Qatari people are tweeting questions over what could be happening.

Some Twitter accounts suggested that the young Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani could be heading to London, hinting at the possibility of the coup's success.

Translation: "He escaped to London. Who do you think is on the plane?"

While it's unclear if these reports are actually true or not, especially since the Saudi-Qatari crisis in 2017 which has been fueling lots of rumors pushed by each country against the other, one Twitter account went ahead and announced Tamim's cousin Sheikh Sultan bin Suhaim Al-Thani as the new Emir of Qatar.

صاحب السمو الأمير سلطان بن سحيم

امير قطر حفظة الله ورعاه

سوف يلقي خطابة للشعب القطري بعد قليل،،

#الوكره pic.twitter.com/qsOZdyJO2y — عبدالله (@16gbn3etykSDDpt) May 4, 2020

Translation: "His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Suhaim will deliver a speech to the Qatari citizens shortly"