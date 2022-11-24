Couple jailed for travelling and leaving toddler home alone

ALBAWABA - Police arrested a South Carolina couple earlier this week for travelling and leaving their young child home alone.

The two parents were jailed on accusations of leaving their toddler alone at home while vacationing in New York.

Always makes me so sad. So many people desperate to have children and so much abuse. https://t.co/5nz9hz70WM — Aliza (@MoonPlutoNYC) November 23, 2022

Donald Gekonge and Darline Aldrich, both 24, were taken to the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center last Monday on suspicion of unlawful conduct toward a child, WCIV reported.

The police added that cops found the two-year-old child was found sleeping on a bed in the living room after receiving a complaint saying that a toddler is living alone.

In the beginning, the father claimed that he travelled alone and left the toddler with the mother. However, he, later on, confessed that his wife was with him due to an emergency case.