  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Cuban migrants use hang glider escape to Florida airport

Cuban migrants use hang glider escape to Florida airport

Published March 27th, 2023 - 02:16 GMT
Cuban migrants use hang glider escape to Florida airport
Shutterstock
Highlights
Two Cuban migrants used a motorized hang glider to fly the approximately

ALBAWABA Two Cuban migrants used a motorized hang glider to fly the approximately 145 kilometres from the communist island to Key West on Saturday, Florida officials said.

Also ReadMiguel Diaz-Canel is The First Non-Castro Cuban Leader in 6 DecadesMiguel Diaz-Canel is The First Non-Castro Cuban Leader in 6 Decades

The pair landed at about 10:30 a.m. local time, and were not seriously injured, the sheriff’s office announced on its website.

The Cuban Aviation Club said they had "stolen" it, as the sailing plane was instead used to give tourists flights on the beach, but it appeared that two people on the run had other ideas.

Florida has experienced an influx of migrants from Cuba in the past months, many of them making treacherous journeys by sea. In January, the Coast Guard returned 273 migrants off the Florida coast to Cuba.

 

Tags:Cubanhang gliderEscapeFlorida airportFlorida

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...