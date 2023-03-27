Cuban migrants use hang glider escape to Florida airport

ALBAWABA Two Cuban migrants used a motorized hang glider to fly the approximately 145 kilometres from the communist island to Key West on Saturday, Florida officials said.

The pair landed at about 10:30 a.m. local time, and were not seriously injured, the sheriff’s office announced on its website.

Two Cuban migrants have landed at Key West International Airport on a motorized hang glider, authorities sayhttps://t.co/xdixfhffOj pic.twitter.com/oml2EvIOHJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 25, 2023

The Cuban Aviation Club said they had "stolen" it, as the sailing plane was instead used to give tourists flights on the beach, but it appeared that two people on the run had other ideas.

Florida has experienced an influx of migrants from Cuba in the past months, many of them making treacherous journeys by sea. In January, the Coast Guard returned 273 migrants off the Florida coast to Cuba.