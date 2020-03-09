  1. Home
Dabkeh and Songs For Bernie: How Arab-Americans Are Showing Support for the Jewish Presidential Candidate

Riham Darwish

Published March 9th, 2020 - 09:42 GMT
Sander's rally was kicked off with a Palestinian Dabkeh troupe performance before he was warmly welcomed on stage. (AFP)

Democratic candidate for the 2020 US presidential elections, Senator Bernie Sanders, was widely hailed by Arab-American supporters during a rally held in Dearborn, Michigan a few days prior to the state primaries. 

Sanders' supporters gathered in the state with the second-biggest Arab population across the country, expressing their support for a candidate who was able to score a win in the state during the 2016 primaries.

Sanders' rally was kicked off with a Palestinian Dabkeh troupe performance before he was warmly welcomed on stage.

Online, people shared several videos and pictures that depict Arab-Americans' enthusiasm over Sanders, pointing out the irony of the fact that Arab and Muslim American communities are supporting the only Jewish American candidate running for the presidency, despite the decades-long political conflict between Jews and Arabs in the Middle East, which traces back to the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948.

While some American commentators expressed their dissatisfaction with Sanders' efforts to appeal to Arab American voters using his appreciation of their culture, some thought it's a nice gesture that falls in line with his campaign slogan "Not me, us" which aims to include all Americans regardless of their backgrounds.


