Dabkeh and Songs For Bernie: How Arab-Americans Are Showing Support for the Jewish Presidential Candidate

Democratic candidate for the 2020 US presidential elections, Senator Bernie Sanders, was widely hailed by Arab-American supporters during a rally held in Dearborn, Michigan a few days prior to the state primaries.

Big applause for the opening act at Bernie Sanders’ rally in Dearborn, Mich: A dance troop in Palestinian keffiyehs. pic.twitter.com/JZs5LsOOk4 — Lisa Lerer (@llerer) March 7, 2020

Sanders' supporters gathered in the state with the second-biggest Arab population across the country, expressing their support for a candidate who was able to score a win in the state during the 2016 primaries.

Sanders' rally was kicked off with a Palestinian Dabkeh troupe performance before he was warmly welcomed on stage.

Proper dabke traditional Arabic dance at @BernieSanders rally in Dearborn pic.twitter.com/qshMCKTcTF — Ali Harb (@Harbpeace) March 7, 2020

Online, people shared several videos and pictures that depict Arab-Americans' enthusiasm over Sanders, pointing out the irony of the fact that Arab and Muslim American communities are supporting the only Jewish American candidate running for the presidency, despite the decades-long political conflict between Jews and Arabs in the Middle East, which traces back to the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948.

Getting ready to door knock for Bernie Sanders in Detroit today.



Here are some of the sketches I’ve done over the past few days at his rallies pic.twitter.com/JbwT8ZtyZn — Molly Crabapple🇵🇷 (@mollycrabapple) March 8, 2020

Gotv for @BernieSanders!!❤️🤘🏽As a minority, I feel that he is the strongest leader for our people and this nation. Let’s change the world...one vote at a time❤️@People4Bernie ❤️#notmeus pic.twitter.com/1iRp21ac2V — Israa Darwich (@israadarwich19) March 9, 2020

Arabic lit at the Bernie Dearborn HQ pic.twitter.com/32Rb8NdX80 — Molly Crabapple🇵🇷 (@mollycrabapple) March 7, 2020

While some American commentators expressed their dissatisfaction with Sanders' efforts to appeal to Arab American voters using his appreciation of their culture, some thought it's a nice gesture that falls in line with his campaign slogan "Not me, us" which aims to include all Americans regardless of their backgrounds.

Turning America into the Middle East. Yep that’s just what we need. — USfirst (@tyjjw) March 7, 2020

Liberal Democrats in the U.S. are pretty well brainwashed to blindly accept such demonstrations. I wouldn't have a huge problem with a cultural demonstration myself, but by golly if it has to do with American government it had better tie back to America in a solid way. — Daniel J. Williams (@DanielJWilliam4) March 9, 2020