Dancer Nermine Sfar wants to become next Tunisian president

Published February 6th, 2023 - 07:46 GMT
Tunis
Habib Bourguiba Avenue with the clock tower at the end (Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - Showgirl dancer Nermine Sfar says she will be contesting the Tunisian presidential elections in 2024. 

Her announcement is currently trending on the social media including facebook, twitter and instagram

Her declaration, and she is serious about the fact as interviewed on a BBC video with a full agenda about what she wants to do when she gets elected, is sending many to post different comments on the social media. 

Off course, she will be contending with many of the heavyweights in Tunisia, including the Islamists and former president of the country Mouncef Marzouki, but she is confident and not worried at all about her next step.

Sfar came on the scene during the Covid-19 lockdown, both in the country and the world, at the end of 2019. She became very popular with her videos. 

Apparently this is not the first time she said she wants to stand for the presidency of the country.

