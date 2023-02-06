Dancer Nermine Sfar wants to become next Tunisian president

ALBAWABA - Showgirl dancer Nermine Sfar says she will be contesting the Tunisian presidential elections in 2024.

بالفيديو/ نرمين صفر تعلن عن ترشحها للإنتخابات الرئاسية:"الرئاسة لازمها شعبية وتاريخ نضالي كبير و هذا متوفر.#عاجلhttps://t.co/wEoQKfHXPu — mosaique news (@mosaique_news) February 5, 2023

Her announcement is currently trending on the social media including facebook, twitter and instagram.

هذا الي ناقص ، نرمين صفر تترشح للانتخابات الرئاسية — Moخtar🦉an 🇵🇸 (@MokhtarYan94) February 5, 2023

Her declaration, and she is serious about the fact as interviewed on a BBC video with a full agenda about what she wants to do when she gets elected, is sending many to post different comments on the social media.

كادوريم او سواق مان BRO او نرمين صفر لا استبعد من هذا الشعب العظيم ان يصبح احدهم رئيسا😇 — chouki chouki (@choukifouni) February 5, 2023

Off course, she will be contending with many of the heavyweights in Tunisia, including the Islamists and former president of the country Mouncef Marzouki, but she is confident and not worried at all about her next step.

نرمين صفر حبيبة الجماهير فى الرآسية🤣

إيه مناضلة على وحدة و نص 💃

Cc @HcinirandaC — Lamia AJABI 🇹🇳 (@LamiaAjabi) February 5, 2023

Sfar came on the scene during the Covid-19 lockdown, both in the country and the world, at the end of 2019. She became very popular with her videos.

نرمين صفر : ''كيف نحل لايف فايسبوك ... يتفرجوا فيا أكثر من قيس سعيّد''https://t.co/al6HCl6vs4 — Arabesque.tn (@arabesque_tn) February 5, 2023

Apparently this is not the first time she said she wants to stand for the presidency of the country.