  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Black vs. LGBTQ+: New Netflix Stand up Comedy Show Under Fire for ‘Anti-Trans’ Jokes

Black vs. LGBTQ+: New Netflix Stand up Comedy Show Under Fire for ‘Anti-Trans’ Jokes

Published October 11th, 2021 - 06:36 GMT
Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle has made a number of controversial remarks in his latest works. (Netflix)

Only days after the release of Netflix's latest collaboration with comedian and actor Dave Chappelle, the internet has been flooded with calls to pull the hour-long show amid others defending the comedian's controversial jokes.

While this is not the first time that Dave Chappelle clashes with members of the LGBTQ+ community over jokes he has made in his stand-up comedy gigs, including his 2019 Sticks and Stones, the internet has witnessed strong reactions to his latest show.

In his 2021 The Closer, Chappelle started his hour and 12 minutes of comedy on stage addressing the previous backlash caused by his previous show, saying that members of the LGBTQ+ who attack him "insist on misinterpreting his words," saying that he was pointing out the difference between being black in America vs being an LGBTQ, referring to examples of black people he said he knows "in Brooklyn who wear high heels to feel safe."

The comedian also compared the gender transition of Bruce Jenner into Caitlyn in 2015, suggesting that white privilege is the reason it was easier than Cassius Clay's attempts to change his name to Muhammad Ali.

The comedian also defended the author of Harry Potter J. K. Rowling, after the 2019 backlash she triggered after defending Maya Forstater after a tweet that was perceived as transphobic. 

As soon as the show was released, many members of the LGBTQ+ community in addition to workers at Netflix called on the streaming platform to pull the show, including the National Black Justice Coalition that did not receive his comments positively. 

Yet, Chapelle received support from two sisters of the late transgender comedian Daphne Dorman who said he was a close friend to their sister and "meant the world to her," saying they "they were outraged at the suggestion that Chappelle’s set was transphobic or derogatory toward the LGBTQ community."

Tags:NetflixThe CloserStandup comedyDave ChappelleLGBTQDaphne Dorman

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...