'Death to Erdogan': Syrian Kurds Protest Turkish Drone Strikes

Three Syrian Kurds were killed on Tuesday as a result of a Turkish drone strike that targeted their car in the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli to the north of Syria.

The Turks have blown up a vehicle in a drone strike in Qamishli, the first time they have done this. The inhabitants were killed. pic.twitter.com/IbWEmG0voV — Woofers (@NotWoofers) November 9, 2021

The strike conducted by the Turkish military has reportedly targeted three people in Al-Hilaliye district, ending their lives. According to the Kurdistan-based Rudaw news website, the car is believed to belong to a commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The three victims who have been called "martyrs of freedom" have been identified as the three young men hailing from the same familt; Yousef Gilo, Mazloum Gilo, and Mohammed Gilo.

Online, people shared devastating photos of the strike's aftermath, with residents of the city expressing anger towards Turkish policies in their region.

Banner reads: "May victory be for our people and death to Erdogan". Photo credit: DELIL SOULEIMAN - AFP



On Wednesday, hundreds of Qamishli natives took to the streets for the victims' funeral, holding Kurdish flags, photos of the three victims, in addition to slogans that strongly attacked the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Despite the lack of denial or confirmation of responsibility by Turkish forces, Turkey has routinely accused the militant Syrian-Kurdish forces of cooperating with their Turkish counterparts, the PKK, which are designated by Turkey's government as "terrorist organizations."