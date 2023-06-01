Death of man in police custody sparks protests in Mauritania

ALBAWABA- Death of a young man in police's custody in Sebkha region overnight May 28-29 has sparked wide protests in Mauritania on Wednesday.

According to some people on social media, Mauritanian authorities cut down the iternet inside the country to ban people from sharing footage of police brutality against demonstrators and to curb protests.

Tension is expected to rise across Mauritania as protesters are burning tires and clashed with security forces in several cities and towns in recent days, including in Nouakchott, Kaedi, Bababi, Sebkha, and Bogue in connection with the death of the young man in police custody.

مظاهرات وأعمال شغب اندلعت في موريتانيا إثر مقتل شاب في مركز للشرطة بعد اعتقاله

أكد تشريح جثة عمر دياني أنه تعرض للتعذيب والصعق بالكهرباء من قبل الشرطة. صدر للتو بيان كاذب من الشرطة ، مما يخاطر بتصعيد الاضطرابات المستمرة في

According to Mauritanian activists, at least one protester was killed and many were injured after the police fired live bullets to disperse protesters.

Advocates and human rights activists said that medical report of the young man who was killed in police custody showed evidences that the young man was subjected to police violence and that he was abused and tortured using electric shocks.

Videos showing some clips from Mauritanian protests were shared on Twitter with some showing army forces and police targeting protesters and attacking them.