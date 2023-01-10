  1. Home
Afghan women protest confiscated rights, shout "death to Taliban"

Sally Shakkour

Published January 10th, 2023 - 06:03 GMT
Taliban
In this picture taken on December 23, 2022, Marwa, a student speaks during an interview with AFP at her home in Kabul. (Photo by Ahmad SAHEL ARMAN / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Women in Afghanistan are rising up against the Taliban's strict rule that deprives them of their simplest rights, such as education. 

In the capital Kabul and other cities, tens of protesters burned posters of the Taliban officials and chanted slogans against them.

"Death to the Taliban" and "long live Afghanistan," the demonstrators were heard saying.

"Education, work, Freedom," were scribbled on some walls to express the protesters' dissent and their rejection of a Taliban education ban.

The government suspended university education for all female students in the country _ one in a series of steps to suppress women's rights and freedom. 

But some girls refused to abide. Instead, they wore men's clothes to attend classes at their universities, underlining their behest to get an education. 

Last March, Afghanistan banned young girls from returning to secondary schools under an order that shut down all female schools. The move came just hours after the schools were slated to reopen following months of closures, CNN reported.

The Taliban took the reign in the country in August 2021, days following an announcement on foreign forces' withdrawing from the country.

When it controlled the government, the Taliban promised that everything will remain the same for women, but the hardline group began to strip women of their rights, including work and education.

