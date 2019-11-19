Destination Unknown: Are Hong Kong Protesters Being Secretly Loaded on a Train to China?

Video of Hong Kong protesters being loaded onto a train sparked fears amongst social media activists that protesters are being sent to Chinese detention centers.

Arrested protesters are getting transported out on a train. Unknown at this time where they will be sent. Residents and press are heard asking for their names



via on9谷#StandWithHongKong #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/N2I4MMXu8R — woppa 🎗😷 (@Woppa1Woppa) November 18, 2019

The video circulated on social media showing Hong Kong protesters being loaded onto a train near the border with China. In the video, protesters are seen handcuffed and being forced onto the train.

HONG KONG POLICE ARRESTED PROTESTERS and CITIZENS.

They were TAKEN on the train and NO ONE KNOWS where will they go!

PLEASE SAVE THIS VIDEO AND REPOST TO OTHERS SOCIAL MEDIA!

OUR KIDS CANT BE DISAPPEARED!#SOSPolyU #SOSHK #HongKongProtesters pic.twitter.com/Prw9jQwDRF — 🌸 (@jwwaholic) November 18, 2019

As clashes continued on a university campus between riot police and pro-democracy protesters, the video raised concerns that arrested demonstrators were being extradited to China’s detention centers.