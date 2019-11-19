  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Destination Unknown: Are Hong Kong Protesters Being Secretly Loaded on a Train to China?

Destination Unknown: Are Hong Kong Protesters Being Secretly Loaded on a Train to China?

Salam Bustanji

Salam Bustanji

Published November 19th, 2019 - 07:44 GMT
Screenshots of the video that went viral on social media
Screenshots of the video that went viral on social media

Video of Hong Kong protesters being loaded onto a train sparked fears amongst social media activists that protesters are being sent to Chinese detention centers.

The video circulated on social media showing Hong Kong protesters being loaded onto a train near the border with China. In the video, protesters are seen handcuffed and being forced onto the train. 

As clashes continued on a university campus between riot police and pro-democracy protesters, the video raised concerns that arrested demonstrators were being extradited to China’s detention centers. 

Comment from discussion Video sparks fears Hong Kong protesters being loaded on train to China.

 

Social media activists identified the train as belonging to the East Rail Line of the Mass Transit Railway. Although the detainees' destination is unknown, activists pointed out that the last two stations are Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau, which are both border checkpoints into China. 

Comment from discussion Video sparks fears Hong Kong protesters being loaded on train to China.

 

Some suggested that the students were from Hong Kong Polytechnic University, which was the scene of fierce clashes between riot police and pro-democracy protesters on Monday. 

A Chinese activist group called “Demosisto” said that people in North District "threw objects on the railway track" to prevent the protesters from being transported to China. 

 

Hong Kong police have yet to issue an official statement on the destination of the arrested demonstrators.


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...