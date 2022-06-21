Did Actress Sally Field Really Insult Ivanka Trump on Twitter?

Even though the Trump family has been away since the start of 2021, following the former President's departure from the White House, recent online trends are bringing back several members of his family.

Over the past few hours, Twitter users have widely circulated a tweet by award-winning American actress Sally Field, in which she comments on the use of the word "cunt" to describe the former first daughter, Ivanka.

I like Samantha Bee a lot, but she is flat wrong to call Ivanka a cunt.



Cunts are powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest. — Sally Field (@sally_field) May 31, 2018

In her 2018 tweet, Sally Field responds to comedian and politician commentator Samantha Bee, known for her show Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on TBS network.

In an episode that aired in May 2018, Samantha Bee had described Ivanka Trump, who was then serving as Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, as a "cunt", triggering wide reactions, including one by Sally Field.

I am very disappointed that it took four years for this tweet to enter my life.



Don’t lie to Gidget, people.

Do not. https://t.co/ItEizRvbZa — Van Badham (@vanbadham) June 21, 2022

Sally Field's tweet had expressed disagreement with Bee, saying that the word cunt describes "powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest" women, which are "not represented by Ivanka Trump", according to Field.

The tweet which was brought back by several Twitter users renewed discussions over the rule played by Ivanka Trump during her father's term in office.

Following discussions over the tweet by the actress, many online people went on to share photos of Sally Field and to discuss her stances in politics.

Yet, Ivanka Trump is not the first of the Trump family to be featured in recent online trends, as her half-brother Barron Trump made headlines earlier this week after a new photo went viral showing the 16-year-old boy's unusual height.