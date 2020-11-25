'Ivanka Trump Thinks the Arabic Language Screams Terrorism': Her Best Friend Spills the Tea

In an essay she wrote for Vanity Fair, Ivanka Trump's former best friend Lysandra Ohrstrom revealed many details about the first daughter's life throughout the years, including her comments in regard to the Arabic language and many other incidents.

“I remember her being the only person I knew who didn’t ask me what the war was like” — @LysandraO on Ivanka Trump not caring that her good friend had lived through the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war https://t.co/HmPWmmA2Kp — Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) November 17, 2020

Under the title "Ivanka Trump Was My Best Friend. Now She’s MAGA Royalty" Ohrstrom narrates several anecdotes of the decade during which she was best friends with Ivanka, including the final years of their friendship which coincided with her marriage to Jared Kushner, despite Ohrstrom having been Ivanka's maid of honor during their wedding.

Ohrstrom says she had befriended Ivanka after having met her in their New York all-girls school. In the essay, Ohrstrom goes into details about Ivanka's special character which made her one of the popular students in their school.

"In our late teens and early 20s, it felt like Ivanka and I were always on the same page or up for the same adventure, whether it was leaving Bungalow 8 early to watch a Lifetime movie, or horseback riding from a surf village in Costa Rica to a town in Nicaragua because we had never been there before. After college, we started moving on increasingly divergent tracks."

She then outlines several incidents with President Trump, Don Jr., and Eric, in addition to a summer school trip to Paris for a language program. Ohrstrom describes Ivanka as "fun, loyal, and let’s face it, pretty exciting".

However, the two friends seemed to part ways gradually after leaving college and choosing different career paths, Ivanka went for real estate, and her friend became an international journalist.

According to Ohrstrom, their relationship witnessed a major change as she took a reporting job in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, through one of the city's hardest times following the 2004 series of political assassinations, local political shifts of alliances, and the 2006 "decimating war with Israel".

1st meditation I've seen on how rich Upper E. Side teen life shaped Ivanka/friends. (I grew up on its margins, a few yrs earlier.) Hair-thin class gradations learned by osmosis even if u don't want to care. Mix of wild wealth (penthouses) & normal (diners)https://t.co/hqtSpnsn1C pic.twitter.com/R6DCgSmlVK — Anne Barnard (@ABarnardNYT) November 17, 2020

Moreover, the first daughter's former best friend continues to detail the changes that had rocked their friendship following her "increasingly pro-Palestinian stances", which started to anger Ivanka, who had just started dating Jared Kushner, the son of an Orthodox Jewish family.

Then, Lysandra Ohrstrom recounts an anti-Arab incident in which Ivanka was angered by a necklace her friend was wearing, featuring her name in Arabic, as Ivanka told her: "I hate that thing... How does your Jewish boyfriend feel when you are having sex and that necklace hits him in the face? How can you wear that thing? It just screams, ‘terrorist.'"

Ivanka Trump thinks “terrorist” when she sees Arabic. https://t.co/44b61HVyDv pic.twitter.com/t63dQGIZtR — Abdallah Fayyad (@abdallah_fayyad) November 18, 2020

Since when does being pro-Palestinian mean being pro-terrorism and anti-semitism? Compare the two texts... If anything, the one racist here is @IvankaTrump for saying that wearing an Arabic necklace makes one a terrorist. pic.twitter.com/85gVa8AO5f — Nadine Chahine (@arabictype) November 18, 2020

As soon as the story was published online, social media commentators widely shared it, especially readers of Middle Eastern origin, who expressed their shock at the racist sentiment towards them and their language, especially as it comes from the only member of the family, often regarded as the most composed and open-minded of the Trumps.

It's worth mentioning that Ivanka has not yet commented on the content of the essay, neither has she addressed her former friend publicly yet.