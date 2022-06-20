Latest Photo of Barron Trump Shocks the Internet

A photo of Barron Trump has stirred internet debates as it showed the youngest son of former US President Donald Trump after several years of being away from the press.

16-years old Barron Trump appeared in a photo standing next to an older woman in what seemed like a formal dinner event, smiling while wearing a black suit and raising his thumb in a manner quite similar to that of his father.

However, the internet went wild over the teenager's height, with reactions pouring over how much he has grown in recent years and whether or not he is Donald Trump's biological son.

While many online comments mocked Barron Trump's height, suggesting he should consider a career in basketball, others shut down "insulting" tweets saying the youngest Trump is a teenager who should not be facing online bullying over his look.

Meanwhile, some users were busy trying to find the connection between Barron Trump's height, said to be around 2 meters, his other father, and other siblings.

Melania has a half-brother (who her father refused to acknowledge or support) who is very tall. I think he and Barron Trump resemble each other (the eyes). That’s where the tall gene comes from pic.twitter.com/cB8DaqnebN — Ron Shaw (@s99_ron) June 20, 2022

One user posted a photo he claimed showed one of Barron's uncles to his mom's side, saying he is just as tall.

Some other users posted old photos of Donald Trump showing close resemblance with his youngest son now, calling on other Twitter users to stop their comments against Barron Trump, considering "he is still a child".

Some of you are dragging it saying Barron Trump might not be Trump’s son. I guess y’all don’t remember what Trump looked like when he was younger. Barron looks JUST like his dad. He’s actually the only one who likes like him. pic.twitter.com/782ODRlh6r — Bean Nicky Barnes🇺🇸🇨🇺🇩🇴 (@BeanNickyBarnes) June 20, 2022

In 2017, Melania Trump, spoke out against cyberbullying, citing incidents that attacked her only son, Barron, during his father's first year in power.

I've read a ton of these tweets about Barron Trump & still haven't seen any making fun of him. He's very tall & quite handsome. I wish Barron all the best.



But I absolutely despise Donald Trump. — 🇺🇦🌻🌊DemocracyIsSacred (@DemocracyDeb) June 20, 2022

At that time, online attacks against Barron Trump and his adult siblings had led several prominent people to speak out against online bullying, including Chelsea Clinton, the only daughter of Trump's political rival, Hillary.

It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves https://t.co/Wxq51TvgDX — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 21, 2017

A 2017 tweet by Chelsea Clinton had urged US media to "leave Barron Trump alone" and "let him have the private childhood he deserves", in response to media attacks that had named the then 11-year old boy.