Did Angry Yair Netanyahu Unknowingly Use Anti-Semitic Rhetoric?

Son of Israeli Prime Minister has sparked controversy once more; with an angry tweet that seemingly "used anti-Semitic language that is often used by Neo-Nazis".

>>> countries! Schengen zone is dead and soon your evil globalist organization will be too, and Europe will return to be free, democratic and Christian! — Yair Netanyahu 🇮🇱 (@YairNetanyahu) April 28, 2020

Yair Netanyahu launched an online rant shaming the EU in Israel for supporting a joint virtual memorial event organized, for Israeli and Palestinian families of war victims, by members of the Parents Circle, after officials posted photos of the event.

In his tweet, Netanyahu's son called the EU "the enemy" and continued to wish for "the return of a free, democratic and Christian Europe."

Yesterday we joined members of the Parents' Circle @ThePCFF, in the joint virtual 🇮🇱🇵🇸 memorial ceremony sharing their grief and breaking the cycle of violence and hatred. Those who have lost loved ones in the conflict know best the necessity of peace and the path to reaching it pic.twitter.com/XStmAV9B6F — EU in Israel 🇪🇺🇮🇱 (@EUinIsrael) April 28, 2020

Words of the right-wing Israeli leader's son drew the attention of many social media users, who said his words reminded them of white nationalist and Neo-Nazi anti-semitic rhetoric.

Some users expressed their shock at such words coming from an Israeli Jew, who 'should know better' about the history of the Jewish people under the European rule, that witnessed ideologies similar to what he's calling for like Nazi Germany and the Spanish Inquisition.

the way u made being both a neonazi and jewish a possibility amazes me — ישמאל (@KaasAllochtoon) April 28, 2020

Do you dream about the Spanish Inquisition? — Iris Klykina (@IrisKlykina) April 29, 2020