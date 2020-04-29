  1. Home
Did Angry Yair Netanyahu Unknowingly Use Anti-Semitic Rhetoric?

Riham Darwish

Published April 29th, 2020 - 07:37 GMT
Netanyahu's son called the EU "the enemy" and continued to wish for "the return of a free, democratic and Christian Europe ". (Twitter)

Son of Israeli Prime Minister has sparked controversy once more; with an angry tweet that seemingly "used anti-Semitic language that is often used by Neo-Nazis".

Yair Netanyahu launched an online rant shaming the EU in Israel for supporting a joint virtual memorial event organized, for Israeli and Palestinian families of war victims, by members of the Parents Circle, after officials posted photos of the event. 

In his tweet, Netanyahu's son called the EU "the enemy" and continued to wish for "the return of a free, democratic and Christian Europe."

Words of the right-wing Israeli leader's son drew the attention of many social media users, who said his words reminded them of white nationalist and Neo-Nazi anti-semitic rhetoric.

Some users expressed their shock at such words coming from an Israeli Jew, who 'should know better' about the history of the Jewish people under the European rule, that witnessed ideologies similar to what he's calling for like Nazi Germany and the Spanish Inquisition. 


