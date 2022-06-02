Did Donald Trump Throw Proud Boys and QAnon Under the Bus?

During his four years at the White House, the former US President found an extremely loyal fan base in two conservative groups; the Proud Boys and QAnon, the group known for its wild conspiracy theories.

Not only did the Proud Boys and QAnon rush to support, defend, and justify every act and statement made by Donald Trump during the last several years, but they also stormed the US Capitol on the 6th of January 2021 in the wake of a speech he delivered in the same, to stop the Congress vote on certifying Joe Biden as the 46th US President.

Proud Boy is denied entry at the Trump rally after being told nothing with PB or QAnon symbols will be allowed in: “You’re kidding me right? The Trump campaign gave us VIP tickets! This is really happening? Can I ask why Proud Boys aren’t allowed?” pic.twitter.com/h3PIZ4V0lR — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 31, 2022

During the famous Capitol insurrection, thousands of individuals from Proud Boys and QAnon voiced out huge support for Donald Trump and violently attempted to keep him in power.

However, recent online commentary is pointing out a changing attitude from the former President toward his loyal supporters.

Because slimy con Trump never met a useful idiot he wouldn’t throw under the bus…A Proud Boy Was *So Confused* To Learn That Trump Banned Them (And QAnon Symbols) From His Rallies

https://t.co/hicTqfY3Ap — TS (@UnicoSou) June 2, 2022

Conversations were triggered by a video circulating online, showing security officers telling some members of the Proud Boys with apparent symbols that they were not allowed to enter a Trump rally in Wyoming last week, unless they remove their symbols.

The viral video, watched more than 1.6 million times, was shot by a Proud Boy supporter and showed three security officers as they explained "the rules" before the Proud Boy supporter said he was "invited by the organizers and granted VIP tickets".

Yet, security officers sustained their decision, offering to allow him into the event only if he changed his shirt to one that does not include the Proud Boys or QAnon symbols.

Online commentators linked the video to previous stances by Donald Trump, particularly his supportive call for the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" during a Presidential debate he had prior to the 2020 elections.

Critics of Donald Trump also used the video to say that the former President often "throws his supporters under the bus", especially after no longer needing their voted after losing the 2020 elections.