Did the Israeli Prime Minister Just Openly Admit to Interfering in US Policies?

Riham Darwish

Published February 13th, 2020 - 09:51 GMT
The Trump administration withdrew its membership in the UN council in June 2018 citing "chronic bias against Israel". (Twitter)

The Israeli Prime Minister's official Twitter account posted a thread attacking the UN Human Rights Council for "its bias against Israel" and revealing his government's role in "promoting laws in most US states to take action" against the international body, which triggered angry reactions from Americans.

His tweet came in response to a "blacklist" published by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights listing 112 international companies that carry out businesses in Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which are considered illegal according to international law. 

In an interview with the Army Radio on Wednesday, the Israeli Prime Minister denounced the UN organization and accused it of "being anti-Semitic and systematically targeting Israel." He also vowed to protect Israeli financial interests and pledged to annex the Israeli settlements soon.

Later on Twitter, the Israeli Prime Minister explained that his government has worked for years to promote US laws against the UN Human Rights Council, which was perceived by many Americans as foreign intervention, according to reactions they posted online.

Many took to social media to condemn what they described as "Israeli interference in the work of US lawmakers for its own interest."

American Twitter users also expressed their disapproval of US laws being "dictated by foreign entities", saying that it should be worrying to see other countries push their own agendas on US laws. 

Social media users also recalled the Trump administration's withdrawal from the UN human rights council in June 2018 citing "chronic bias against Israel" to point out the success of Israeli intervention. 

According to UN resolutions, the Israeli settlements in the West Bank are in Palestinian occupied territories and are considered to be in violation of international laws. Yet, the Israeli government has on more than one occasion talked about annexing about 230 settlements that are home to over 400,000 Israeli settlers.


