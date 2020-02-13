Did the Israeli Prime Minister Just Openly Admit to Interfering in US Policies?

The Israeli Prime Minister's official Twitter account posted a thread attacking the UN Human Rights Council for "its bias against Israel" and revealing his government's role in "promoting laws in most US states to take action" against the international body, which triggered angry reactions from Americans.

It was also not for nothing that the American administration has taken this step together with us. In recent years, we have promoted laws in most US states, which determine that strong action is to be taken against whoever tries to boycott Israel. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 12, 2020

His tweet came in response to a "blacklist" published by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights listing 112 international companies that carry out businesses in Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which are considered illegal according to international law.

UN Human Rights Office issues a report on business enterprises involved in certain activities relating to the Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in response to a specific request by @UN_HRC. Learn more: https://t.co/qDVrtFZKwV — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) February 12, 2020

In an interview with the Army Radio on Wednesday, the Israeli Prime Minister denounced the UN organization and accused it of "being anti-Semitic and systematically targeting Israel." He also vowed to protect Israeli financial interests and pledged to annex the Israeli settlements soon.

Later on Twitter, the Israeli Prime Minister explained that his government has worked for years to promote US laws against the UN Human Rights Council, which was perceived by many Americans as foreign intervention, according to reactions they posted online.

Many took to social media to condemn what they described as "Israeli interference in the work of US lawmakers for its own interest."

What is the US law on a foreign governments lobbying American states for laws that impact US foreign policy? — Steven Strauss (@Steven_Strauss) February 12, 2020

American Twitter users also expressed their disapproval of US laws being "dictated by foreign entities", saying that it should be worrying to see other countries push their own agendas on US laws.

Is he claiming Israel has influence on US laws. I thought that was antisemitic. — drashkarm (@drashkarm) February 12, 2020

Social media users also recalled the Trump administration's withdrawal from the UN human rights council in June 2018 citing "chronic bias against Israel" to point out the success of Israeli intervention.

This is going to turn the American people even further against Israel. Americans don't like to be told what they can and can't do, especially by a foreign government. — Cheyne Belinsky ↙️ (@cheyne_belinsky) February 12, 2020

I don't think its Russian foreign interference we need to be worried about — jas aim (@_Jasmine___1) February 12, 2020

I mean, y'all SHOULD be worried about Russian interference... but not ONLY that.



It's bad when someone openly admits to influencing the legal system in another country tho. — Twitch, champion of non-toxic masculinity (@TwitchyMac) February 13, 2020

According to UN resolutions, the Israeli settlements in the West Bank are in Palestinian occupied territories and are considered to be in violation of international laws. Yet, the Israeli government has on more than one occasion talked about annexing about 230 settlements that are home to over 400,000 Israeli settlers.