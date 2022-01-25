Did Joe Biden Call a Reporter 'Stupid Son of a Bitch?"

ALBAWABA - US President Joe Biden is in the news again for appearing to what looks like as having a go at one of the members of the American media.

wierdduk: RT @brianstelter: At the end of a Biden photo op, when reporters shouted Q's hoping he'd respond, Fox's Peter Doocy asked, "Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?" Biden deadpanned: "It's a great asset—more inflation. … pic.twitter.com/K9c0SxLWCP — Not Wierd at all (RetweetBot) (@notdukwierd) January 25, 2022

His "uncanny" remark was heard on all major outlets at a White House when he was meeting members of the press to discuss economy, competition and the issue of price control for working families with the press that included print journalism and television.

Biden hits out as Fox reporter asks him about inflation: ‘What a stupid sob’https://t.co/L4AKCbsIFl — Babloo⚔🥂 Cheers🥂⚔I may not Reply to CultMembers (@BablooInUSA) January 25, 2022

The flak occurred at at the meeting when every was packing to go away. The meeting earlier appeared to be a strenuous one as the press wanted to talk about the US response to the Russian troop build near the Ukraine.

President Biden cursing at Peter Doocy shouldn't distract you from the fact that the president was right about inflation. https://t.co/6ETZfYA0jD — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 25, 2022

But Biden would have non of that. He wanted to focus on local issues and what his administration is doing to lynch the US economy in what can only be termed as the Covid crises and its devastating effects on its different sectors and people.

Joe Biden has been recorded calling Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch" for asking a question about inflation at a White House media briefing.



Watch talkRADIO TV live ► https://t.co/LhhwplVmXb pic.twitter.com/gHkHvCthFi — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) January 25, 2022

So in response to a final question on inflation and its political liability by one Fox News reporter Biden appeared to fly off the handle. The response was stunning: "No, it's a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch."

The adults are back in charge.



"Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?"



Joe Biden responds:

"It's a great asset, more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch"

🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/sS3Vop2DXl — Joost Broekers (@JoostBroekers) January 25, 2022

Jaws dropped at that and the media begun airing the clip; it has since gone viral on newspaper websites, television news and online platforms.

