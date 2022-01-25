  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Did Joe Biden Call a Reporter 'Stupid Son of a Bitch?"

Did Joe Biden Call a Reporter 'Stupid Son of a Bitch?"

Published January 25th, 2022 - 09:21 GMT
Biden: 'Inflation....a stupid son of a bitch'
US President Joe Biden meets with members of his administration on efforts to lower prices for working families at the East room of the White House, in Washington, DC on January 24, 2022. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBAWABA - US President Joe Biden is in the news again for appearing to what looks like as having a go at one of the members of the American media.

His "uncanny" remark was heard on all  major outlets at a White House when he was meeting members of the press to discuss economy, competition and the issue of price control for working families with the press that included print journalism and television.

The flak occurred at at the meeting when every was packing to go away. The meeting earlier appeared to be a strenuous one as the press wanted to talk about the US response to the Russian troop build near the Ukraine.

But Biden would have non of that. He wanted to focus on local issues and what his administration is doing to lynch the US economy in what can only be termed as the Covid crises and its devastating effects on its different sectors and people. 

So in response to a final question on inflation and its political liability by one Fox News reporter Biden appeared to fly off the handle. The response was stunning: "No, it's a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch." 

Jaws dropped at that and the media begun airing the clip; it has since gone viral on newspaper websites, television news and online platforms. 
 

Tags:Joe BidenWhite HouseWashingtonFox NewsCovid-19

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...