Did Prince Andrew Take Part in Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island Sex Scandal?

Prince Andrew was allegedly involved in an orgy with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and nine other girls on a private island in the Caribbean. A documentary detailing the supposed offences was released this week, causing massive outrage on social media.

Prince Andrew & paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were close friends for 12 years. Dispatches compared Epstein's flight logs & address book with Andrew's schedule and found that over their years of friendship the pair met at least 10 times. The Prince often stayed with Epstein for days. pic.twitter.com/koIkREElBH — Channel 4 Dispatches (@C4Dispatches) October 20, 2019

An alleged victim named Virginia Roberts Giuffre has implicated Prince Andrew in the sex scandal.

"I was around 18 at the time," she said. "Epstein, Andy, approximately eight other young girls, and I had sex together."

Giuffre, who was pictured with the royal’s arm around her waist when she around 17 years old, made the allegation in US court documents. The Duke of York has repeatedly denied the claim, but Giuffre has said that they had sex on three occasions.

"The third time I had sex with Andy was in an orgy on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands,” she wrote in evidence to a Florida court in 2015. "The other girls all seemed and appeared to be under the age of 18 and didn’t really speak English."

Giuffre added that Epstein, who took his own life in prison while awaiting trial on further child abuse charges in August, “laughed about the fact they couldn’t really communicate, saying that they are the ‘easiest’ girls to get along with”.

The documentary has shed light on the abuse of power that important public figures can exercise.

I honestly find the UK media silence on #PrinceAndrew & the C4 #Dispatches doc to be insidious. Are they trying to tell me that a whole industry is complicit in protecting this man? Whilst going after Harry/Meghan? Someone with power has got to be behind this? Royals? Corporate? — Lyn O (@coeurpd) October 22, 2019

Prince Andrew even had his royal protection squad watching out for him outside Epstein's home in New York ! Fucking British establishment is rotten to the core !

#Dispatches — David (@DavidJWood2) October 21, 2019 The viral documentary claims that the royal met Epstein at least 10 times during their 12-year friendship, and sometimes stayed with him for several days. It also suggests that Epstein had 13 phone numbers for the duke. Many people online voiced their frustration with Prince Andrew after seeing the extent of the allegations made against him. It is time for Prince Andrew to retire from public life & public subsidies pic.twitter.com/V0Y5GZGian — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) October 21, 2019

People on social media claim that Epstein’s ‘suicide’ was merely a cover up for a much bigger scandal that involves several politicians and powerful persons. They are calling for protests demanding an honest, truthful and transparent investigation into the Epstein case.