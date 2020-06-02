Did the Simpsons Do It Again; Predicting George Floyd's Death and the BLM Protests?

As with every major world event recently, photos of George Floyd's killing that appear to be from the well-known American animated sitcom The Simpsons, have gone viral; suggesting that the show has predicted the event many years ago.
Ok... I literally looked this up. How the hell did they do all this? pic.twitter.com/0rqWrUcXb1— R Boddy aka American Patriot 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RhiannonBoddy) June 1, 2020
The Simpsons Predict Derek Chauvin Kneeling on George Floyd's Neck in 1990's Episode.https://t.co/A1hgaECCwP#JusticeforGeorgesFloyd #TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/CsgULqIVbx— AldaRosa (@Aldarosa) June 1, 2020
Twitter users shared the photos wondering how the show was able to predict the event that took place in the city of Minneapolis last week, when a white police officer knelt on a middle-aged black man's neck costing him his life, in what perceived as a racially-charged crime. Thus prompting Black Lives Matter protests across the United States and several countries around the world.
They predicted George Floyd’s death on the Simpsons...coincidence? pic.twitter.com/oOx4W9HhlJ— Heba A. 🇵🇸🇺🇸 (@heebz101) June 1, 2020
Yet, the photos that seem to accurately depict Floyd's death were actually created by an Italian vip-cartoonizer named Yuri Pomo following the well-known incident.
For the past year, Pomo has been famous for turning many celebrities into Simpson's characters after it started as a joke, according to a link he's added to his Instagram bio.
How would you feel, if while sat on your couch with your son or daughter, this suddenly happend while watching the Simpsons? As cruel as it has been. How would you feel?! #BLACK_LIVES_MATTERS #BlackLiveMatters #GeorgeFloyd #GeorgeFloydWasMurdered #GeorgeFlyod #BlackLivesMatters pic.twitter.com/fU6QU09hAS— yuri pomo (@vipcartoonizer) June 1, 2020
Pomo created two different cartoons; one showing moments leading to Floyd's death and another one in his memory, showing protesters demanding justice for him.
RIP George, a prayer goes to you, your family and everyone who suffered and lived in any way, any kind of racism, love you guys ❤️#noracism #racism #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatters #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #minneapolisriots #Minneapolis #icantbreathe #simpsons pic.twitter.com/KynbQuszOC— yuri pomo (@vipcartoonizer) May 28, 2020
© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)