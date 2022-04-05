Did the UK, US Abandon Their Citizen in Iranian Jails?

Only 48 hours after the release of three Iranians with US or UK citizenships from Iranian jails, Morad Tahbaz was reportedly placed under house arrest with an ankle bracelet after several hours.

Despite the deal inked between Iran and the UK to release three Iranian activists with British nationality, Iranian authorities seem to have retracted from releasing Morad Tahbaz, an environmental activist who was detained in January 2018. According to statements reported by his lawyer to CNN, Morad Tahbaz was taken back to Evin Prison in Tehran, where he had spent the last four years.

Roxanne Tahbaz, the daughter of Morad Tahbaz, a British-US national who is still being held in Iran, says "contrary to the public statements that have been made, he's not been reunited with his family"https://t.co/Xuy49FBiW7 pic.twitter.com/VoPKWCgHUh — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 21, 2022

The deal had included the names of two other Iranian-British activists, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, who were released and allowed to fly back to the UK, before the re-arrest of Morad Tahbaz.

While it remains unclear why Iranian authorities have decided to re-arrest Morad Tahbaz, his family members in the UK have appeared in a press conference calling on the UK and the US governments to pressure Iran for his release, since he holds both nationalities.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori are free and at home. However Mehran Raoof and Morad Tahbaz are not:

Mehran Raoof has spent 536 days in prison

Morad Tahbaz at least 1525 days in prison.

What are you @BorisJohnson @trussliz doing to #FreeMehran #FreeMorad pic.twitter.com/lekfNxJjnW — CiLuna (@CiLuna27) April 4, 2022

Morad Tahbaz's family represented by his daughter, Roxanne, accused the UK government of abandoning Morad for several years, hoping that further negotiations result in his release and return to the UK as soon as possible.

WATCH: Message to Boris Johnson from Morad Tahbaz's daughter, the British-Iranian left behind when two others were released from Iranian detention pic.twitter.com/cu0VJMlv1U — Evening Standard (@standardnews) March 29, 2022

In response, a UK Foreign Office spokesperson said that Iranians have communicated the need to return Morad Tahbaz to prison "to fit an ankle tag that should have been fitted before his release," explaining that the UK government is working hand in hand with the US counterpart to ensure his full release.