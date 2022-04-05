Did the UK, US Abandon Their Citizen in Iranian Jails?

  1. Home
Published April 5th, 2022 - 06:21 GMT
Morad Tahbaz's case
Morad Tahbaz was one of three detainees to be released in a deal signed with Iran. (Twitter)

Only 48 hours after the release of three Iranians with US or UK citizenships from Iranian jails, Morad Tahbaz was reportedly placed under house arrest with an ankle bracelet after several hours.

Despite the deal inked between Iran and the UK to release three Iranian activists with British nationality, Iranian authorities seem to have retracted from releasing Morad Tahbaz, an environmental activist who was detained in January 2018. According to statements reported by his lawyer to CNN, Morad Tahbaz was taken back to Evin Prison in Tehran, where he had spent the last four years.

The deal had included the names of two other Iranian-British activists, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, who were released and allowed to fly back to the UK, before the re-arrest of Morad Tahbaz.

While it remains unclear why Iranian authorities have decided to re-arrest Morad Tahbaz, his family members in the UK have appeared in a press conference calling on the UK and the US governments to pressure Iran for his release, since he holds both nationalities. 

Morad Tahbaz's family represented by his daughter, Roxanne, accused the UK government of abandoning Morad for several years, hoping that further negotiations result in his release and return to the UK as soon as possible. 

In response, a UK Foreign Office spokesperson said that Iranians have communicated the need to return Morad Tahbaz to prison "to fit an ankle tag that should have been fitted before his release," explaining that the UK government is working hand in hand with the US counterpart to ensure his full release.

