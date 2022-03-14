Did the US Ambassador to Jordan Implicitly Ask Local TV Channel to Limit News From Russian Sources?

In a special interview with local Jordanian broadcaster Roya, the US ambassador to Jordan appeared to implicitly ask the channel to "limit" news from Russian state sources, such as Russia Today and Sputkin.

During the 47-minute interview conducted by Roya's Mohammad Al-Khaldi with ambassador Henry T. Wooster, the latter discussed ties between the United States and Jordan, and the US financial assistance to Jordan.

Al-Khaldi asked amb. Wooster whether or not US aid to Jordan has been bound to any conditions, especially social reforms or political agreements with neighboring countries, including the latest gas deal between Jordan and Israel.

The interview went on then to talk about the current situation in Ukraine, including the prospects of potential American military intervention in the fight.

As Roya's Mohammad Al-Khaldi was wrapping up the interview thanking his guest, ambassador Henry T. Wooster expressed his appreciation for Roya and Al-Khaldi, before jokingly saying he would "be delighted to see less Russia Today and Sputkin on your channel."

Translation: "Smart response by colleague Mohammad Al-Khaldi during Roya's interview with US ambassador Henry T. Wooster who complimented Roya and asked for less news from Russia Today and Sputnik. Al-Khaldi said "we report all narratives"."

Al-Khaldi, head of the news department at Roya, then responded by saying that Roya uses all sorts of available news sources, suggesting it is taking a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine.