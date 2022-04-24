Digital Warfare: Video of Zelensky Doing Cocaine Faked by Russians

Today, the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its third month with little hope of an end to the military operation launched by Moscow against its neighbor, after the latter announced plans to join the NATO military alliance and the European Union, both decisions considered a threat by Russia.

While the war continues on the ground with Russian strikes targeting most Ukrainian cities, particularly in the east and south of the country where the fight has been the most intense, digital platforms have also witnessed their own wars between the Russians and the Ukrainians, including a flood of fake and manipulated videos alleging untrue events.

It's day 59 of Ukraine war.



Pro-Kremlin users are currently spreading a manipulated video of President Zelensky talking to Elon Musk in early March to indicate he uses cocaine (right). There's no cocaine in the real video (left).



Spotted by @sfinn80pic.twitter.com/LWl8fBbJ8b — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) April 23, 2022

Among the many videos that have been viral online is one showing the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while on an online call with the world's richest man Elon Musk, showing Zelensky with a "pile of cocaine" on his desk.

However, online activists rushed to point out the manipulative addition to the original video, saying that the cocaine pile was added by pro-Russian users to defame the Ukrainian President who has been working tirelessly to rally global support for his country and demanding his allies to support Ukraine with the needed military equipment to resist the Russian invasion.

Russia claims this footage proves that Zelensky regularly uses cocaine pic.twitter.com/nIZpo6bQhe — Horesmi 🇺🇦 (@Horesmi) April 22, 2022

Pro-Russian accounts are currently sharing a video (left) that has a big ol' pile of cocaine digitally added to smear Zelensky. The original video (right), sans cocaine, can be found here https://t.co/cChEsa7Sbj pic.twitter.com/JAfGsiEIDj — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) April 23, 2022

On Twitter, posts showing the difference between the two videos have been shared to debunk the pro-Russia narrative and keep Zelensky's popularity high, especially since his growing acclaim worldwide has been supporting calls to support Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

The original video was actually filmed in the early days of March 2021, only a week after Russia started its military invasion of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky had been on an online call with the Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk to thank him for sending Starlink equipment to Ukraine to help it stay connected to the internet in case the invasion damages Ukrainian infrastructure.