Disconnection: Battle For Ukraine Leaves Kiev With 'Internet Void'

Published February 26th, 2022 - 10:28 GMT
A damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of Kyiv. Photograph: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty
ALBAWABA - Internet is down in the city of Kiev. This is something being reported on the social media and continues to go viral with many worrying.  

It has been reported earlier in the morning on Saturday with people still in a state of disbelief  because it seems the whole of Ukraine is now in a state of "internet void".

One post says if the internet is down people should be able to continue to make posts. How? Nobody knows! Technical buffs are still hopeful. One post suggests netizens will continue to post the odd statements, here and there. The comments come in the light of the fact that many expect Russia to increase its onslaught on the Ukraine capital, tonight, the third day of the war on Ukraine and which is likely to go into the fourth day. 

What is certainly true and judging from posts internet and telecommunications are intermittent and outages are being reported in the city and elsewhere which means the electricity comes and goes. Users are worried obviously because connections are important to show the stage of Russian advance on the Ukraine capital.

A cut in outage reduces news feeds to absolute minimum. But what is known is that Russian forces according to news reports have not yet reached the center of Kiev despite conflicting news being put out by the social media.

Everyone posting on the net is glum however. Internet connection has become a major source for the thousands hiding in their homes and all around Ukraine that has a population of 44 million. In Kiev, the capital of three million people, the net is essential for the many who are presently in the underground metro as shelter away from the reported bombs and missiles over the city.

The net has been cutoff in Kharkiv, Ukraines's second largest city with family members complaining they could no longer send messages to their kin and this communication has been cut since the early hours of Thursday morning when the Russia’s invasion began.

And the same void could be said for the rest of the Ukraine. 
 

