Disconnection: Battle For Ukraine Leaves Kiev With 'Internet Void'

ALBAWABA - Internet is down in the city of Kiev. This is something being reported on the social media and continues to go viral with many worrying.

It has been reported earlier in the morning on Saturday with people still in a state of disbelief because it seems the whole of Ukraine is now in a state of "internet void".

@TreyYingst did the internet go down earlier this morning in Kyiv as widely reported? — Joanne Wynne (@MsSiun) February 26, 2022

One post says if the internet is down people should be able to continue to make posts. How? Nobody knows! Technical buffs are still hopeful. One post suggests netizens will continue to post the odd statements, here and there. The comments come in the light of the fact that many expect Russia to increase its onslaught on the Ukraine capital, tonight, the third day of the war on Ukraine and which is likely to go into the fourth day.

Kyiv Independent @KyivIndependent: “Ukraine's president said Russia will attack with force this night. Our team will be up through the night to bring you the latest news. Our people are placed in and out of Kyiv. Even if the Internet goes down, we should be able to post updates.” — NetNewsBuzz (@NetNewsBuzz) February 26, 2022

What is certainly true and judging from posts internet and telecommunications are intermittent and outages are being reported in the city and elsewhere which means the electricity comes and goes. Users are worried obviously because connections are important to show the stage of Russian advance on the Ukraine capital.

Internet and telecom are down in Kyiv. The livestream of @dwnews went down just after the main internet went down. Russia is most likely going into full attack mode now trying to take the city. — TY (@_ilostmykeys) February 26, 2022

A cut in outage reduces news feeds to absolute minimum. But what is known is that Russian forces according to news reports have not yet reached the center of Kiev despite conflicting news being put out by the social media.

A significant portion of residents of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, couldn't call or send messages to family members when they woke in the early hours of Thursday morning to Russia’s invasion. Their internet had been cut. https://t.co/ZwddDHXwDy — VICE (@VICE) February 24, 2022

Everyone posting on the net is glum however. Internet connection has become a major source for the thousands hiding in their homes and all around Ukraine that has a population of 44 million. In Kiev, the capital of three million people, the net is essential for the many who are presently in the underground metro as shelter away from the reported bombs and missiles over the city.

ℹ️ Update: Internet is cut for many users in Kherson, southern #Ukraine, with network data showing two distinct collapses of connectivity on national provider Ukrtelecom.



Ukraine lost control of the city's crossing in recent hours after heavy bombardment by Russia #Херсо́н pic.twitter.com/IFIbhrBC5q — RSB (@realstudioblue) February 25, 2022

The net has been cutoff in Kharkiv, Ukraines's second largest city with family members complaining they could no longer send messages to their kin and this communication has been cut since the early hours of Thursday morning when the Russia’s invasion began.

BREAKING NEWS: Significant internet disturbances, Russia may have shut down the internet in Ukraine. This will prevent people from communicating about the invasion with one another.#Kyiv #Ukraine #russia #worldwar3 #WWIII #RussiaUkraineWar #RussiaUkraineConflict — Usman (@Usmansiddiqui_) February 26, 2022

And the same void could be said for the rest of the Ukraine.

