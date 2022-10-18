  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Discovery of Naked Migrants Reignites Discussions on Refugees' Rights

Discovery of Naked Migrants Reignites Discussions on Refugees' Rights

Published October 18th, 2022 - 08:32 GMT
naked migrants
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The series of tightening the path in the faces of migrants, who seek to flee to Europe, has been going on for a long time, with the latest being the discovery of fully naked migrants between the borders of Greece and Turkey.

Also ReadOver 3,000 Migrants Dead, Missing in 2021 After Europe Crossing AttemptsOver 3,000 Migrants Dead, Missing in 2021 After Europe Crossing Attempts

UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) was shocked by the naked migrants' discovery and asked to immediately open an investigation. Both Greece and Turkey exchanged blame over the 92 migrants who were found 'fully naked' on the border.

According to the Guardian, the Greek authorities saved the migrants and while investigating them by the police and officials from Frontex, the European Union’s border agency, the migrants allegedly said that Turkey forced them to board three vehicles to reach the border.

Some of the naked migrants, found near the Evros river, were injured. Greece’s ministry of asylum and migration added: "Turkey’s provocative behaviour exceeded all limits".

On the other hand, the Turkish authorities denied Greece's accusations saying they are spreading 'fake news'.

The latest discovery of naked migrants between Greece and Turkey has reignited the debate about refugees' lost rights on the borders who flee wars seeking asylum and bear harsh situations and are deprived of their basic rights including food and water.

According to sources, millions of refugees are fleeing wars and crises from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq seeking asylum in Europe through Turkey.

Tags:Migrantsrefugeeshuman rightsGreeceTurkeyBorder

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...