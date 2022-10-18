Discovery of Naked Migrants Reignites Discussions on Refugees' Rights

The series of tightening the path in the faces of migrants, who seek to flee to Europe, has been going on for a long time, with the latest being the discovery of fully naked migrants between the borders of Greece and Turkey.

UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) was shocked by the naked migrants' discovery and asked to immediately open an investigation. Both Greece and Turkey exchanged blame over the 92 migrants who were found 'fully naked' on the border.

The discovery of 92 migrants found stripped naked near the border between Greece and Turkey has sparked an angry dispute between the countries and calls for an urgent investigation. https://t.co/cwSawnZYfw — The Katie Phang Show (@katiephangshow) October 17, 2022

According to the Guardian, the Greek authorities saved the migrants and while investigating them by the police and officials from Frontex, the European Union’s border agency, the migrants allegedly said that Turkey forced them to board three vehicles to reach the border.

Some of the naked migrants, found near the Evros river, were injured. Greece’s ministry of asylum and migration added: "Turkey’s provocative behaviour exceeded all limits".

92 migrants were found naked and injured near the Evros River after crossing it in rubber dinghies from Turkey. Inhuman treatments of migrants must absolutely be reported, investigated and stopped. The human rights of migrants must begin to be respected. https://t.co/RAHGJAa9OU — Victoria Ceretti (@Cerett1Victoria) October 17, 2022

On the other hand, the Turkish authorities denied Greece's accusations saying they are spreading 'fake news'.

The latest discovery of naked migrants between Greece and Turkey has reignited the debate about refugees' lost rights on the borders who flee wars seeking asylum and bear harsh situations and are deprived of their basic rights including food and water.

According to sources, millions of refugees are fleeing wars and crises from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq seeking asylum in Europe through Turkey.