Divorce billboards divide Tunisians

Billboards were shared in multiple cities in Tunisia to promote a website which is specialized in divorce cases have divided people's opinions in the country. The billboards read "Divorce, the decision is yours, but we handle the procedures".

The lawyers association in Tunisia is said to have taken the right decisions regarding the divorce billboards and the dean of lawyers Hatem El Mazio commented on them saying it is a very 'cheesy' way to ask people to hire their lawyers to follow up with divorce matters.

He added: "what happened is considered a serious violation of the law and an insultment of citizens' rights and data and the course of justice."

Some people slammed the billboards saying they promote the division of families in Tunisia and are considered a disgrace for the way they present divorce as a material matter.

Furthermore, others added that billboards are meant to help promote the importance of the family in society and focus on its importance with the aim to curb divorce cases and rates in the community. However, the latest billboards are used for the exact opposite reasons.