AP Under Fire for Headline Announcing Donald Rumsfeld's Death

Published July 1st, 2021 - 06:42 GMT
Donald Rumsfeld
Donald Rumsfeld was the US secretary of defense during the wars on Afghanistan and Iraq. (Shutterstock: Jason and Bonnie Grower)

As US and global news sources reported the death of former US politician and secretary of defense Donald Rumsfeld last night, AP's first headline has sparked strong online backlash as it called him "a leader undermined by Iraq war."

Rumsfeld who died at the age of 88 was a two-time defense secretary and one of the most-known military figures in the US. He took charge of the defense department for the first time between 1975 and 1977 under the Gerald Ford administration, before taking it again between 2001 and 2006 under the George W. Bush administration, which continues to be his most notable position.

However, the wording of AP's headline announcing his death has angered many social media users as it described him as "undermined" by the war in Iraq. According to online people, Rumsfeld holds major responsibility for 150,000 Iraqi war casualties reported by the Iraq Family Health Survey between 2003 and 2006, in addition to near 4,000 US army combats.

On Twitter, users urged media sources to remember victims of wars waged by Rumsfeld instead of glorifying him. Consequently, online backlash has resulted in AP's decision to change the headline in which they framed Rumsfeld as "undermined by the war in Iraq."

Online people also shared photos and videos of Rumsfeld's meetings with Saddam Hussien in the wake of the Iraqi-Iranian war, in which the US supported Saddam in the war, decades before invading Iraq to end his rule under the pretext of ending his dictatorship.

In addition to his notable role as defense secretary, Rumsfeld sought nomination for the Republican party's candidate for president in 1988 but withdrew his bid before the primaries.

