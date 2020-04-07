  1. Home
Dr. Fauci Donuts: The New American National Hero Is a Doctor and He's Boosting Donuts Sales

Riham Darwish

Published April 7th, 2020 - 06:47 GMT
Some dessert makers have pledged to send out a donut to a health worker every time a Dr. Fauci donut is being sold. (Twitter)

The new American superhero is not presented by Marvel, neither does he fly in the sky. He's simply the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci.

With his calm attitude and informative TV presence amid the coronavirus outbreak, Dr. Fauci has become the new American hero, and it shows in donuts quickly flying off the shelves in the United States.

Dr. Fauci's rising popularity comes at a time, when more than 50% of Americans are under lockdown; following official instructions aimed at limiting the spiking number of COVID-19 cases in the country and keeping the number of cases, health workers are struggling to deal with, at a minimum.

Several social media users have been celebrating the calm and well-educated leader of the health crisis by buying donuts with a picture of his face on top, in a gesture to thank him for his non-stop work guiding the US through this crisis.

Some dessert makers have pledged to send out a donut to a health worker every time a Dr. Fauci donut is being sold, encouraging people to donate for the individuals working day and night in the health sector.


