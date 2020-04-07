Dr. Fauci Donuts: The New American National Hero Is a Doctor and He's Boosting Donuts Sales

The new American superhero is not presented by Marvel, neither does he fly in the sky. He's simply the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Got a nice surprise in the mail today — a care package from @marychaostyle in Rochester, NY (as heard on NPR) pic.twitter.com/9jJk2IN2Wi — scott horsley (@HorsleyScott) April 3, 2020

With his calm attitude and informative TV presence amid the coronavirus outbreak, Dr. Fauci has become the new American hero, and it shows in donuts quickly flying off the shelves in the United States.

Dr. Fauci's rising popularity comes at a time, when more than 50% of Americans are under lockdown; following official instructions aimed at limiting the spiking number of COVID-19 cases in the country and keeping the number of cases, health workers are struggling to deal with, at a minimum.

My daughter just sent me this picture, her husband went out to get donuts. Look closely and you’ll Dr. Fauci! 😆🤣😆😆 pic.twitter.com/XaAekR0YED — A (@isforanonymous) April 4, 2020

#NEW: I love this 😂 New York's @Donuts_Delite is selling out of donuts featuring an edible photo of Dr. Fauci. The bake shop's owner reportedly says he wanted to honor the doctor for all the hard work he's doing for our country during the coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/KKO20TxJyF — Emily Finn (@EmilyRoseFinn) March 28, 2020

Several social media users have been celebrating the calm and well-educated leader of the health crisis by buying donuts with a picture of his face on top, in a gesture to thank him for his non-stop work guiding the US through this crisis.

Some dessert makers have pledged to send out a donut to a health worker every time a Dr. Fauci donut is being sold, encouraging people to donate for the individuals working day and night in the health sector.