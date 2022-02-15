Dreadful Child Rape in Saudi Arabia Caught on Video

A video went viral online in Saudi Arabia as it showed a man taking sexual advantage of a young child while in a tent, amid extreme shock expressed by online users.

The crime has been acknowledged by officials in the city of Hafar Al Batin near the Saudi-Kuwaiti border, where a statement from public security announced arresting four men, a Saudi and three Bedoons (stateless individuals denied the right of citizenship), for their role in the crime.

شرطة محافظة حفر الباطن بالمنطقة الشرقية تقبض على (4) أشخاص ظهر أحدهم يمارس أفعالًا تنافي الآداب العامة والإسلامية. pic.twitter.com/82Tu7dJCQe — الأمن العام (@security_gov) February 12, 2022

Translation: "Hafar Al Batin police in the Eastern province have arrested 4 individuals one of whom appeared in a video committing an action that goes against general and Islamic moral."

Online people who widely shared the video which was recorded by the perpetrators, expressed utter shock and called on authorities to bring the child and his family justice.

Some commentators also demanded legal changes that guarantee tighter punishments for similar crimes, hoping that better protection can be provided for kids in the country.

#مغتصب_حفر_الباطن حسبنا الله ونعم الوكيل اتمنى ان يلقوا العقاب الرادع لامثالهم وان يجعلوهم عبره لغيرهم — dods القحطاني (@dods06056895) February 13, 2022

Translation: "I hope they receive a fair punishment so it stops others from committing such crimes."

#مغتصب_حفر_الباطن

جيبوا هيئه الامر بالمعروف وربي انهم اشخاص كفو ماكنا نشوف هالاشياء بوجودهم😡 — خيال (@iey_101) February 13, 2022

Translation: "Bring back the Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, they were great and we never saw such things when they were around."

Moreover, some social media users discussed what they describes as "a rise in such crimes" and linked it to the declining role of the religious committee called Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, which had greater authority in addressing religious and social issues in the country, before recent changes to a more progressive and liberal approach during the last several years.