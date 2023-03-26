Drone footage shows massive whale

  1. Home
Published March 26th, 2023 - 10:42 GMT
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA One of the largest whale species in the world is visible in drone footage made public by the Spanish Civil Guard, according to CNN. 

The massive whale, which was 55 feet long and weighed roughly 40 tons, was spotted in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Spain.

The whale has severe scoliosis, an uncommon abnormality, according to experts.

Research have shown that anomalies in whales are typically caused by traumatic occurrences, like a collision with a ship.

 

Tags:WhalefootageSpanish Civil Guardship

