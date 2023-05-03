Drugged Iraqi man opens fire on people

ALBAWABA - Iraqi policemen arrested a man who opened fire publically in one of the streets in the capital Baghdad causing horror among people.

A video was widely shared online showing a man holding a machine gun and shooting randomly in the middle of the day before he got arrested by Iraqi security forces.

شاب عراقي في العاصمة بغداد يحمل بيده رشاش يقوم بإطلاق النار بشكل عشوائي على الناس لكن الشرطة تمكنت من محاصرته والقبض عليه، بعد التحقيق اتضح أن الشاب فقد عقله بسبب إدمانه للمخدرات. pic.twitter.com/IZsSOrowTS — إياد الحمود (@Eyaaaad) May 2, 2023

The man shot live bullets in the air before one of the cops pinned him to the ground and remove the weapon from his hand.

Media outlets reported that after an investigation by the police, the Iraqi man turned out to be a drug addict, which made him partially lose his mind before starting to fire live bullets randomly in Baghdad.