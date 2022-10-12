  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Drums in Mosque, Fashion Show in Temple Stir Controversy in Egypt

Drums in Mosque, Fashion Show in Temple Stir Controversy in Egypt

Published October 12th, 2022 - 06:28 GMT
Egypt
Photos from the international fashion show by Stefano Ricci in Egypt. (Instagram/ @stefanoricciofficial)

Egyptians' opinions have split on the internet following two incidents that have taken place separately in October.

Also ReadGender Based Violence Sparks Controversy Again in the Middle EastGender Based Violence Sparks Controversy Again in the Middle East

Drums in a mosque and an international fashion show at one of the historic temples in Egypt have risen so many questions on social media as people split on whether it's taboo or not.

Videos shared from the celebration that took place inside Sultan Abu al-Ula mosque in Cairo were described as 'shocking'. The event was mainly organized to celebrate Prophet's birthday. However, some people criticized it saying it crossed the red line in terms of hosting the vocalist Mustafa Atef and skirt dancers.

Workers inside the mosque and the Imam are under investigation along with the area inspector following the celebration.

The Prophet's birthday wasn't the only event to provoke Egyptians in the first week of October, an international fashion show by the Italian Fashion House, Stefano Ricci, also caused controversy online.

Stefano Ricci organized a fashion show on its 50th anniversary at the Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor. However, some people decried having such a huge event that includes models and cameras in a sacred place.

On the other hand, some people supported the international fashion show saying that such a huge event is expected to enhance tourism in Egypt.

Tags:Egyptfashion showMosquetempleLuxor Temple

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...