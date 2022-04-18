Drunk or Extremely Tired? Video of Ukraine's Zelensky Sparks Questions

On the seventh week of the war in Ukraine, a new short video featuring the country's president Volodymyr Zelensky has sparked online discussions after some commentators speculated whether or not the leader facing the war was drunk during filming or not.

The video was posted by the official page of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the morning of April 17th, 2022 showing the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marking the war's 52nd day, appearing extremely tired.

In the video, Zelensky can be heard talking about "52 days. We work [shows papers], we love [shows a photo frame with a family photo], we are grateful [shows a statue of a rooster gifted to Zelensky and Boris Johnson last week], we are proud [films Ukrainian flag in the office], we will be victorious."

In response to commentators who questioned whether or not the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was drunk while recording the video, many suggested that his tired look is only caused by extreme exhaustion as he has been working tirelessly to stop the Russian invasion of his country since Feb 24th, 2022.

He is not drunk or drugged, he is overwhelmed, very tired, and amused by his own and his people success 👍 He said that it’s 52nd day of Putin’s 4 days plan to destroying Ukraine, but they are still strong. Fight brave, Victtyis close, they will do anything to get it. — stella (@JaneSmolyar) April 18, 2022

Since the start of the war and despite several reports of Russian assassination squads tasked with killing the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky refused to leave his country and pledged to stay with the purpose of defending it against the Russian invasion.

Volodymyr Zelensky has since been seen on daily basis in videos that either addressed his nation, the international community, or parliaments of world countries, stressing his country's need for assistance amid the war waged by Russia against it after Ukraine's bid to join the NATO and European Union.

🇬🇧 #Borodyanka says to you. Be strong and hang on like this kitchen cabinet in destroyed house and a clay cockerel on it.



* A clay cockerel - an old-times folks craft in Ukraine #russiangenocideinukraine #StandWithUkraine #BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/tV59iStBaK — Nastya (@LSkiminok) April 10, 2022

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has also welcomed several world leaders who have been flocking to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, including the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, and the Prime Ministers of Slovenia, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

Zelensky has also invited the French and American presidents to visit his country where Russia is preparing a major military operation in the eastern region of Donbas.