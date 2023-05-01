Dutch sperm donor gives birth to 550 kids

  1. Home
Published May 1st, 2023 - 10:01 GMT
ALBAWABA - Dutch court has ordered a man to stop donating his sperm after he fathered more than 550 children around the world.

Dutch man named Jonathan, 41, donated his sperm cells to several families due to his desire to reproduce continuously, which contributed to his fathering more than 550 children despite being forced about six years ago to stop it.

He was summoned to trial after being accused of misleading women and mixing genealogies as a result of his donation of his sperm to many women in the Netherlands and the world.

He donated his sperm cells to mothers through social media and lied about the number of children he had fathered, as Dutch law stipulates that a man cannot donate his sperm more than 25 offspring or 12 families.

The court stated in a statement that the judge, who reviews the civil lawsuit filed by the parents of a child conceived with the defendant’s sperm, and an institution representing other parents, said that the donor “deliberately lied about this matter in order to convince the parents to take him as a donor.”

"All these parents are now faced with the fact that their family's children are part of a huge kinship network, with hundreds of half-siblings, which they did not choose," the court said.

Jonathan could be fined more than $100,000 if he thinks to donate again. A Duch court ordered him to provide a list of all the clinics he had donated to, and to ask them to destroy his sperm cells.

The Dutch sperm donor was banned from donating to fertility clinics in the Netherlands in 2017, after it was revealed that he had fathered more than 100 children in that time. But instead of stopping, he continued doing so.

Sperm donors are usually asked to reduce the number of times they offer their services, to reduce the chance that siblings, who do not actually know each other, mate and give birth to children.

