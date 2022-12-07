Egypt arrests man for injecting newborn while blindfolded

ALBAWABA - Egypt's public prosecution arrested three people and jail them for four days under investigation after a video went viral as a man who pretended to be a nurse was seen injecting a newborn while blindfolded.

According to sources, a man entered a bit with his friends about whether he can inject a child with a medical cannula while blindfolded. The incident took place inside a facility specialized in caring for newborns in Minya.

النيابة العامة تقرر حبس 3 أشخاص لمدة 4 أيام، لاتهامهم بممارسة مهنة التمريض دون حصولهم على ترخيص، وذلك بعد واقعة فيديو تصوير أحدهم خلال حقنه لطفل بقُنيَة طبية (كانيولا) وهو معصوب العينين داخل منشأة مختصة برعاية الأطفال حديثي الولادة في #المنيا#مصر pic.twitter.com/55GmqKJPVz — شبكة رصد (@RassdNewsN) December 7, 2022

In the video, a man who was blindfolded was seen injecting a 40-day-old child with a medical cannula with assistance from another man, while the third man was taking the video.

The video has triggered a wave of anger among Egyptians who called authorities to interfere in stopping the people linked to the disturbing clip.

Local media reported that the three men have been arrested for practising the nursing profession without a license.