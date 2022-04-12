Egypt: Outrage After the Killing of Leading Economist at Custody

Two months after his forced disappearance, Egyptian authorities notified the family of leading economic policy advisor Ayman Hadhoud that they can collect his dead body from a governmental psychiatric hospital in Cairo.

The family of 48-year old Ayman Hadhoud expressed utter shock at the news of his death almost two months after he disappeared on the 5th of February, announcing a demand for an autopsy.

Family members explained; they were told that Ayman was arrested by authorities several days after he disappeared. Several days later, Egyptian authorities announced referring the economic advisor, who served on the team of former lawmaker Anwar El Sadat since 2013, to the infamous Abbasiya Mental Health Hospital, where he was later reported dead.

Ayman Hadhoud's death came to shock his family along with Egyptian political activists who questioned the circumstances leading to his death, accusing Egyptian authorities of killing him in a manner similar to that of how Italian student Giulio Regeni was killed in 2016.

#أيمن_هدهود



Another Giulio Regeni ..#AymanHadhod , an Egyptian economist, American University graduate , was kidnapped, forcibly disappeared and arrested by the Egyptian security services two months ago,



Today they announced his death !



. pic.twitter.com/CltBk2eCDt — أْمُ تَمَاَضِر ﷺ (@Om_Tmader) April 10, 2022

Hadhoud was a member of the Reform and Development Party, often regarded as a liberal one.

According to his family, Ayman Hadhoud is believed to be murdered because of the many bruises found on his body, particularly on his head. Ayman's brother also explained that photos he had taken of the many torture signs on his body were removed by authorities before he could leave the hospital.

Despite the shock expressed online, many Egyptians have been demanding full disclosure of the events that led to Ayman Hadhoud's death, saying that human rights violations committed in Egyptian jails need to stop, especially since authorities continue to hold near 60,000 political prisoners, as per numbers provided by human rights groups.