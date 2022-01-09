‘Egypt’s Jeffrey Epstein’, Mohamed Al-Amin, Arrested for Human Trafficking

Leading Egyptian businessman and media tycoon Mohamed Al-Amin was arrested last weekend by authorities, facing charges of human trafficking and sexually assaulting minor females for years.

The arrest was announced by the Ministry of Social Solidarity in a statement posted on Facebook, in which they pledged to hold any individual accountable for such violations, regardless of any considerations.

Sources have reported that the National Council For Childhood and Motherhood had received a complaint from a Beni Suef-based orphanage owned by the businessman last December, highlighting that he was frequently harassing and possibly raping young girls in the establishment throughout the years.

Once a media tycoon that suddenly appeared from nowhere in the Egyptian media scene, Mohamed Al-Amin is arrested and detained pending charges of human trafficking and sex molestation of underage girls in orphanages he owned. sick alleged details are spread on social media — Zeinobia is fully vaccinated 💉💉 (@Zeinobia) January 8, 2022

The National Council For Childhood and Motherhood then briefed the Public Prosecutor's Office of the complaint, after which investigations were being conducted secretly by authorities before the recent decision to arrest him from his household in the 5th Settlement district in Cairo.

Investigations and medical examinations have so far revealed that several female residents of the orphanage aged between 8 and 12 have been sexually abused by Mohamed Al-Amin.

Turns out Egypt has its own Jeffrey Epstein. Egyptian businessman Mohamed Al-Amin was arrested for child abuse and sex trafficking. Can't put into words how sick, disgusting and inhumane these crimes are. I hope he rot in prison for the rest of his miserable life. #محمد_الامين pic.twitter.com/t5R4vqGsAn — Wirjil (@Wirjil) January 8, 2022

The news shocked the Egyptian public who expressed relief over the fact that Mohamed Al-Amin's social and business status has not affected the authorities' decision to persecute him.

Online people who have called him "the Egyptian Jeffrey Epstein" have since been sharing anecdotes told by Mohamed Al-Amin's victims.

Besides founding the CBC TV network, Mohamed Al-Amin is a major business partner in the real-estate Amer Group, Elwatan newspaper, and Al-Nahar TV network.