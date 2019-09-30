A Robot will be the Main Star in an Egyptian Film for the First Time

Directed by Egyptian filmmaker Peter Mimi, the film ‘Moussa’ is set to begin shooting within the next two days in Cairo, Egypt.

The film will be the first Arabic production to have a robot play the protagonist. The production company has designed the robot specifically for the robot to play the main role in the Egyptian film.

The director and author, Peter Mimi, pitched the film proposal to the Egyptian Endowments Authority in order to obtain approval to shoot in the country. Securing the authority's approval protects the filmmaker from facing scrutiny over the film’s name, Moses.

The Egyptian Endowments Authority received a copy of the script in order to ensure it is not offensive to any religion and does not misrepresent the character of the Prophet Moses. The department has approved shooting after reviewing the details.

The actors cast in the film include the Egyptian actor Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz, alongside Egyptian actress Asma Abulyazeid.