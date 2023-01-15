Egyptian journalist accused of inciting violence against women

ALBAWABA - Egyptian journalist Yasmin Ezz will be questioned for accusations of inciting violence against women.

Ezz's show, broadcasted on MBC Egypt, was considered very controversial due to the ideas it spreads, which underestimates women in society and sees them as objects to serve men's needs.

Egypt's media representative Tarek Saeda said that the investigation order came following multiple complaints from different sources, including National Council for Women, which condemned the abusive content presented through the Kalam al-Nas program.

The TV host Yasmin Ezz responded to the probe warrant. She said: "This program is based on respecting the family entity, preserving its stability, eliminating rivalry and insults between spouses, and consolidating the principles of love, housing and mercy."