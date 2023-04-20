Egyptian kills son after disagreements over money

ALBAWABA - An Egyptian man killed his son in the middle of the street and in front of passers-by, after a financial dispute arose between them.

A father assaulted his 14-year-old son with a white weapon, causing him a stab wound in the chest, as a result of which he was killed, in el-Gamea Square in Heliopolis, Egyptian security sources reported.

Egyptian media reported that the police investigations concluded that the reason for the dispute that erupted between the father and his son, both of whom work in cleaning shoes, is the revenue and daily income.

The security services arrested the father at the crime scene, while the son's body was transferred to the morgue.

The father is currently under investigation to find out more details about the incident.