  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Egyptian Prisoner Dies in Jail after Being Denied Health Care

Egyptian Prisoner Dies in Jail after Being Denied Health Care

Published June 10th, 2021 - 12:23 GMT
Egyptian prisoner Saed Nassar died in jail due to lack of health care.
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Last year, 73 cases of medical negligence were reported in various prisons and detention centers in Egypt.

Egyptian Coordination for Rights and Freedoms announced the death of Egyptian prisoner Saed Nassar in jail on June 9th. According to the organization, Nassar died due to lack of health care in the correction facility.

Also Read63 Intl Organizations Call on Egypt to Release 10 Political and Human Rights Activists63 Intl Organizations Call on Egypt to Release 10 Political and Human Rights Activists

The 55-year-old prisoner passed away in his own cell at Shibin Al Kawm jail in Egypt due to pathological complications which began with a herniated disc that developed later to become a tumor.

Prison authorities have banned Nassar from getting health care in the jail hospital, which caused severe consequences and led later to his death.

Furthermore, He is believed to be the second person to die in jail since the beginning of June and the 22nd victim since the start of 2021.

Saed Nassar is a father of 5 girls, a resident of Birket El-Sabaa in Menoufia and works in the Ministry of Irrigation in Egypt.

The organization added; Egyptian prisoner Abdul Qader Jaber died on June 1st inside his cell in Borg Al Arab jail in Egypt. He was ill and got moved to a hospital but unfortunately he couldn’t make it and passed away. Jail authorities have informed his family about his death on June 6th without even mentioning the reason behind his death.

According to Alaraby website, in 2020, 73 cases of medical negligence were reported in various prisons and detention centers in Egypt. Moreover, in the last 7 years 774 Egyptian prisoners died in different jails.

Tags:Saed NassarEgypthuman rights

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...