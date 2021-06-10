Egyptian Prisoner Dies in Jail after Being Denied Health Care

Egyptian Coordination for Rights and Freedoms announced the death of Egyptian prisoner Saed Nassar in jail on June 9th. According to the organization, Nassar died due to lack of health care in the correction facility.

The 55-year-old prisoner passed away in his own cell at Shibin Al Kawm jail in Egypt due to pathological complications which began with a herniated disc that developed later to become a tumor.

Prison authorities have banned Nassar from getting health care in the jail hospital, which caused severe consequences and led later to his death.

Furthermore, He is believed to be the second person to die in jail since the beginning of June and the 22nd victim since the start of 2021.

Saed Nassar is a father of 5 girls, a resident of Birket El-Sabaa in Menoufia and works in the Ministry of Irrigation in Egypt.

الضحية 22 في السجون خلال عام 2021

عاجل | وفاة المعتقل سيد نصار،55 عام، نتيجة مضاعفات مرضية بدأت بانزلاق غضروفي تطور إلى ورم وحرمته إدارة سجن شبين الكوم العمومي من حقه في تلقي العلاج بمستشفى السجن

يذكر أن"نصار"من أهالي بركة السبع بالمنوفية،ويعمل موظفًا بوزارة الري، وهو أب ل5 بنات pic.twitter.com/6b6EiuW0fm — حقهم - Haquhum (@Haquhum) June 9, 2021

The organization added; Egyptian prisoner Abdul Qader Jaber died on June 1st inside his cell in Borg Al Arab jail in Egypt. He was ill and got moved to a hospital but unfortunately he couldn’t make it and passed away. Jail authorities have informed his family about his death on June 6th without even mentioning the reason behind his death.

الإهمال الطبي داخل السجون المصرية يتسبب في وفاة المعتقل "سيد نصار" البالغ من العمر 55 عامًا.



ووفق ما وثقته #نحن_نسجل فإن المعتقل كان محتجز في سجن #شبين_الكوم، وأصيب بانزلاق غضروفي ثم ورم نتيجة الإهمال الطبي أدى إلى وفاته.



يذكر أنه من سكان محافظة #المنوفية، وهو أب لخمسة أبناء. pic.twitter.com/BrdNKwX1cS — We Record - نحن نسجل (@WeRecordAR) June 9, 2021

According to Alaraby website, in 2020, 73 cases of medical negligence were reported in various prisons and detention centers in Egypt. Moreover, in the last 7 years 774 Egyptian prisoners died in different jails.