Egyptian private plane with gold, cash stirs debate

ALBAWABA - Since the announcement of Zambian authorities of seizing an Egyptian private plane with $5.6 million in cash and hundreds of golden coins, Egyptians raised many questions.

Drug control authorities in Zambia revealed that a plane from Egypt was held for containing $5.6 million, 605 golden coins in addition to five guns with 126 bullets.

Six Egyptian and a Zambian national were arrested after the plane with this huge amount of money was busted in the airport on Monday.

هاشتاج #مطار_القاهرة يتصدر على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في مصر بعد إعلان سلطات مكافحة المخدرات في دولة زامبيا ضبط طائرة خاصة قادمة من مصر ومحملة بمواد خطرة وأسـلـ ـحة وملايين الدولارات وحقائب بها سبائك من الذهب



برأيك كيف خرجت تلك الطائرة من مصر؟



The head of the drug control authorities confirmed in a press speech that the Egyptian plane which arrived at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport carried dangerous items.

Activists on social media have first wondered "How did the plane leave Egypt with all this money, golden coins and weapons?" Some people also questioned the person of the group behind the private plane which was caught in Zambia.

The hashtag "#مطار_القاهرة, which means Cairo Airport" has been trending in Egypt after the private plane was caught in Zambia calling for more detail and reasonable explanation.

Over a month ago, Egyptian artist and activist Amr Waked allegedly claimed in a post that officials in Egypt have started to send their money abroad under fears of a possible revolution in the country.