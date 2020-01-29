  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Egyptian 'Super Dad' Who Saved His Daughter from Being Trampled by a Train Receives 50 Po…

Egyptian 'Super Dad' Who Saved His Daughter from Being Trampled by a Train Receives 50 Pound Fine

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published January 29th, 2020 - 07:00 GMT
Egyptian 'Super Dad' Saves Daughter at a Train Station Before Receiving a 50 Pound Fine
The Egyptian National Railways at Ismailia City decided to fine the father for risking his and his daughter's lives. (Twitter/Hamdy Ahmed)

An Egyptian father was widely praised on social media for successfully protecting his daughter from being run over by a train in Ismailia City, but was later fined by authorities who said that that he risked his and his daughter's lives by allegedly crossing over the tracks on foot instead of using the assigned tunnels.

The short viral film only depicts a few seconds of the father appearing to hold his daughter closely at the very edge of the tracks, keeping her safe from a passing train only inched away from them.

Many social media users reported that the father jumped off the platform to rescue his daughter after she fell off. The Ismailia father was nicknamed 'Super Papa' and was hailed for his quick and successful response. 

On the other hand, authorities at the Egyptian National Railways in Ismailia decided to fine the father for risking his and his daughter's lives, explaining that CCTV cameras showed that he had avoided using the tunnels assigned to commuters to move from and to different platforms and that walking on the tracks when the train arrived was an "irresponsible act."


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...