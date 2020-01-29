Egyptian 'Super Dad' Who Saved His Daughter from Being Trampled by a Train Receives 50 Pound Fine

An Egyptian father was widely praised on social media for successfully protecting his daughter from being run over by a train in Ismailia City, but was later fined by authorities who said that that he risked his and his daughter's lives by allegedly crossing over the tracks on foot instead of using the assigned tunnels.

Terrifying footage from Egypt. When a young girl fell onto the train tracks, her father immediately jumped in & cradled her. Onlookers shouted words of support & told them not to budge until the train passed. Thankfully both father and daughter are safe and not seriously injured. https://t.co/JRKK0muvEq — Rowaida Abdelaziz (@Rowaida_Abdel) January 27, 2020

The short viral film only depicts a few seconds of the father appearing to hold his daughter closely at the very edge of the tracks, keeping her safe from a passing train only inched away from them.

Many social media users reported that the father jumped off the platform to rescue his daughter after she fell off. The Ismailia father was nicknamed 'Super Papa' and was hailed for his quick and successful response.

“Some people don't believe in heroes but they haven't met fathers.”#Super_Papa pic.twitter.com/l1WFVSg6rD — احنا في زمن عـمــرو (@DemerDaash) January 27, 2020

On the other hand, authorities at the Egyptian National Railways in Ismailia decided to fine the father for risking his and his daughter's lives, explaining that CCTV cameras showed that he had avoided using the tunnels assigned to commuters to move from and to different platforms and that walking on the tracks when the train arrived was an "irresponsible act."