Egyptian woman kills son, eats his body

ALBAWABA - An Egyptian woman killed her five-year-old son and cut his body with a cleaver, then cooked his head and ate it.

Egyptian media outlet said that the so-called 'Hana' killed her child, and then began to cut his body and cooked part of it in a pot, specifically the little head.

سيدة تأكل ابنها بعد تقطيع جسده إلى أشلاء في الشرقية.. القصة الكاملة وراء الجريمة البشعة https://t.co/yFyzpDgTJ0 — صدى البلد (@baladtv) April 28, 2023

The Egyptian woman was reported as being separated from her husband three years ago, and she was living with her young child alone in the village of Abu Shalabi, Sharkia Governorate.

The accused was arrested and kept in custody, and investigations began, while the motives are still unknown. The remains of the child's body were kept at the disposal of the investigation authorities.

There were conflicting reports about the mother's mental health. While sources suggested that she suffers from epilepsy and some mental disorders, others confirmed the integrity of her mental health.

However, Egyptian Public Prosecution decided to reserve the accused, in preparation for presenting her to forensic medicine, to clarify the integrity of her mental state. The forensic doctor will perform an autopsy on the child's body and prepare the necessary report.