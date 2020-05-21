'Egyptians out': Kuwaiti Trending Hashtag Maybe 6 Years Old

Social media users in Kuwait were shocked yesterday by a hate trending hashtag calling for the expulsion of Egyptian workers from the country, wondering how it originated in the first place.

I find the current wave of hate directed towards Egyptians in Kuwait very disturbing. There is even a trending topic demanding that Egyptians be expelled out of Kuwait: #طرد_المصريين_من_الكويت



I'd like to share some thoughts on why this is a dangerous trend...



As soon as the hashtag #طرد_المصريين_من_الكويت (Expel Egyptians from Kuwait) went viral in the GCC country, vast majority of users took the chance to use it in tweets against discrimination and hate; calling on social media experts to track the ones behind it.

Tensions between officials in both Kuwait and Egypt have been on the rise during the last few weeks, especially after hundreds of Egyptian workers in the oil-rich country lost their jobs in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and demanded that going back to Egypt.

In the country where at least half a million Egyptians work, some Kuwaiti voices have been calling on authorities to prioritize Kuwaiti citizens when it comes to employment opportunities, "even if it meant laying off Egyptians."

ضباط الامن الوافدين في مدارس وزارة التربية !!



لابد من الاستغناء عنهم فهم كالقنبلة الموقوتة داخل مدارسنا ومن الخطر وجودهم بين طالباتنا وذلك لسوء سلوك البعض منهم .



Translation: "Why do we have foreign security officers in our public schools? They should be laid off because they are more of a ticking bomb inside our schools. Their attitudes pose danger to our daughters. They should be replaced with Kuwaiti ones or maybe some of the stateless people, all following the Ministry of Education's rules."

I did some basic tracking, and couldn’t find the tweet, but checked some Google cache archives and found the original tweet.@KashfQ8



Is the one who started this silly hashtag from 5+ years ago, here is the one who started this racist shit 😤😴

Using internet tracking tools, Kuwaiti users found out that the first time the hashtag was used was back in October of 2014, suggesting that "it has nothing to do with the current crisis and that it's yet another attempt to spread hate among people of different backgrounds."

Really disappointed to see such a hashtag trending. I was born & raised in this country and consider it home. Those who do wrong, don’t represent all Egyptians, just like those who start such vile hashtags definitely don’t represent all Kuwaitis.

