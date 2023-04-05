Egypt's Al-Azhar criticized over 'anti-women' Twitter poll

ALBAWABA - Egypt’s top religious institution Al-Azhar stirred debate on social media after sharing a poll on Twitter on Monday which was labelled by many as an 'anti-women' incitement.

In a post, Al-Azhar asked: "What is the ruling on a husband hitting his wife without any intention to reconcile their differences?"

ما حكم ضرب الزوج اليائس من زوجته الذي لا نية له على إصلاح ما بينهما؟ #الإمام_الطيب

#الأزهر_الشريف #مجلس_حكماء_المسلمين

#رمضان — الأزهر الشريف (@AlAzhar) April 3, 2023

The final results showed more people supported the option that it should be forbidden for any man to abuse or hit his wife. However, 25.8 percent voted "It is permissible."

The poll shared by Al-Azhar caused controversy on social media as some people said this should not be shared by such a famous religious institution, while others described it as an incitement to violence against women.

الهبل اللي بيحصل ضد المرأة ده لو قاصدين تخرجوا الناس من الملة مش هتعملوا كدا

دين كامل بشيوخه باللي ورا شيوخه مش وراهم غير المرأة https://t.co/nU8jvC3lgQ — ☥ (@ny152_gg) April 4, 2023

A person wrote: "A question was asked from Al-Azhar as an opinion poll. This means that religion does not cover this part..You are the one asking us??"

Another commented: "It's 2023 and we are still talking about whether it is permissible or forbidden to hit a person."