Egypt’s Most Popular Trans Woman Announces Her Full Transition to Female

The 'most famous transgender' person in Egypt, Malak Al-Kashef, announced that she successfully underwent all surgical procedures and transitioned to a female, expressing her content over the success of the operation.

She wrote on her Facebook page: "Today I defeated our conservative society, I just left the operating room where I fully transitioned to female, and today my body is fully female after years of suffering in the body of a male."

Translation: "Today I defeated our conservative society, I just left the operating room where I fully transitioned to female, and today my body is fully female after years of suffering in the body of a male. Today, I smashed the molds of social patriarchy, which always put me down saying, "How does a man give up his manhood breaking customs and traditions?" and today I decided to answer this question and say that my biological body does not define my gender."

Malak Al-Kashef caused controversy by undergoing several surgeries in order to become a female, and faced several problems including being arrest on charges of “participating in a terrorist group” before her release.

خليني استغل ان ملك الكاشف معندهاش تويتر وأقول إني بحبها أكتر من أي صاحبه دخلت حياتي، ولما شوفت إنها أخيراً عملت آخر عملية في عبورها الجنسي دمعت في المترو لأني عارفه إنها هتواجه نفس اللي واجهته طول السنين اللي فاتت تاني.. — here we go again (@badsad69) October 8, 2019

Translation: "I would like to tell Malak that I love her with all my heart for being the strong woman that she is, and congratulate her on her successful transition."

Reactions to Malak’s transition varied between people who fully supported her and congratulated her on her successful surgery, and those who disapproved of her choices, some making homophobic remarks.

Malak’s story represents a minority of transexual and transgeder people in the Middle East and her coming out has reached many others who struggle in the conservative region.