Eight Arab Short Films Officially Selected for the Palm Springs International Film Festival

Published June 9th, 2020 - 06:06 GMT
Henet ward (in competition for Best Live-Action Short Over 15 Minutes, Director: Morad Mostafa, Egypt)-Facebook image
Highlights
Arab independent film makers celebrated this week having their films officially selected for showings and competitions at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in California for this year. 

The films from Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Morocco reflect on a number of human themes of refugees' lives to marital relationships in the Middle East to alienation. 

The films selected are; The Present (in competition for the Bridging the Borders Award, Director: Farah Nabulsi, Palestine), Soukoon (in competition for the Best of the Festival Award and Best Student International Short, Director: Farah Shaer, Lebanon), Stallions (in competition for the Local Jury Award, Director: Elise Coker,
Palestine), Henet ward (in competition for Best Live-Action Short Over 15 Minutes,

Director: Morad Mostafa, Egypt), Omé (in competition for Best Live-Action Short Over 15 Minutes, Director: Wassim Geagea, Lebanon), Give Up the Ghost (in competition for Best Live-Action Short Over 15 Minutes, Director: Zain Duraie, Jordan),  Arabian Alien (in competition for the Best of the Festival Award, Director: Meshal Aljaser, Saudi Arabia), and So What if the Goats Die (in competition for Best International Short, Director: Sofia Alaoui, Morocco).

Over the past 10 years more than 10 Arabic films from Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Palestine made it to top nominations for major film festivals like Cannes and the Academy Awards. 

 

The Palm Springs International Film Festival is one of the largest film festivals in North America, welcoming over 135,000 attendees each year for its lineup of new and celebrated international features and documentaries.  The Festival is also known for its annual Film Awards Gala, honoring the best achievements of the filmic year by a celebrated list of talents.  Produced by the Palm Springs International Film Society, the Festival offers 12 days of events and film screenings featuring over 200 films from 60+ countries.

 

 

 

 

 


