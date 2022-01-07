Eight Palestinian Students Killed in a Jericho Traffic Accident Israel is Blamed for

ALBAWABA - Palestine declares, Friday 7 January a 'Day of National Mourning' after the tragic road accident that killed eight Palestinians on a highway north of Jericho near the village of Fasayil.

The social media is rife with the terrible news of the tragic accident that occurred on Thursday afternoon. It happened at a road junction when an articulated truck literally smashed into the van that was carrying the students from work.

The students were between the ages of 14 and 17 years old and they were working on their school holidays to supplement the meagre income of their poor families.

Five others were in the van and all suffered injuries with some in critical condition.

According to the Palestinian News Agency Wafa President Mahmood Abbas declared Friday as a day of mourning in honor of the Palestinian students and also ordered that flags be flown at half-mast and "ordered absentee funeral prayer" held in all of the mosques of the West Bank and Gaza in honor of the deceased, WAFA reported.

Palestinian Traffic Police Director Abu Zneid Abu Zneid pointed at the finger at Israel. He said:

"There is an engineering error in the street in which the accident occurred north of Jericho, and we have repeatedly demanded the Israeli side to fix it and it was possible to prevent the accident with a simple engineering procedure."